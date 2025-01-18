Chelsea are looking to rival Napoli in the race to sign Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho this January, according to L’Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi.

Christopher Nkunku’s potential departure to Bayern Munich could prompt the Blues to seek reinforcements for their frontline, with both Garnacho and Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi under consideration.

The two players are said to be attracting interest from several European clubs, including Chelsea and Napoli, with the latter keen to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who joined PSG.

According to L’Equipe, Chelsea’s outgoings in January could lead them to explore several opportunities in the market, including Garnacho, who is reportedly no longer considered untouchable at United.

Napoli are reportedly Chelsea’s main competitors for both Garnacho and Adeyemi, with the Serie A club pushing to sign a new left-sided winger before the transfer window closes on February 3.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will advance their reported interest in Garnacho in the coming weeks, especially after losing Mykhailo Mudryk, who was provisionally suspended following a failed drugs test.

The Blues have completed their first piece of winter business by recalling Trevoh Chalobah from Crystal Palace to address their defensive injury crisis, with Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile sidelined.

While Napoli are keen on Garnacho, their valuation reportedly differs significantly from Man United’s – the Red Devils are said to demand around £60m for their academy product, while the Serie A side are unwilling to pay more than £42m.

The ‘incredible’ Argentinian winger has been an important player under Ruben Amorim in recent matches, starting the last two and providing an assist in their FA Cup third-round win over Arsenal.

Garnacho isn't the first United player Chelsea have been linked with in recent weeks, with confirmed interest in his Old Trafford teammate Kobbie Mainoo too.

Alejandro Garnacho's Man United Stats (2024/25) Games 31 Goals 8 Assists 5 Minutes played 1,731

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-01-25.