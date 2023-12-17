Highlights Chelsea are interested in signing Rayan Cherki from Lyon in the January window, having tracked his performances for some time.

Lyon may be willing to sell Cherki in January due to their poor form and financial situation, presenting a potential bargain opportunity for Chelsea.

However, to make room for him in the squad, Chelsea could be forced to sell some big-name attackers.

Chelsea have Rayan Cherki 'on their radar' ahead of the January window, amid claims they could sanction a move for the young Olympique Lyonnais star in the winter market.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes the west London outfit are tracking Cherki's progress, having been impressed by his performances in the French first tier. The 20-year-old has been a rare standout player for Lyon this season, during what has been a catastrophic campaign for the Ligue 1 outfit.

And because of Lyon's poor form in France, coupled with their worsening financial situation, it's suggested they could decide to cash in on Cherki in January, with Chelsea just one of the sides showing an interest.

Cherki interest grows for Chelsea ahead of January window

Tipped to go on and enjoy a stellar career in the European game, it's no surprise Cherki has plenty of suitors registering an interest in signing him this January. Two of them coming from the Premier League, according to reports, with Chelsea and fellow London outfit West Ham United said to be monitoring his situation.

Rayan Cherki FBref Stats (avg per 90 mins) Shots 2.70 Attempted Passes 51.33 Progressive Carries 5.40 Successful Take-Ons 3.44 Touches (Att Pen) 6.39

The story from Foot Mercato suggests if Cherki wanted to leave Lyon in the January window, he would most likely be granted a transfer, given he has just 18 months left on his contract and Les Gones could do with raising funds. It could open the door for Chelsea to snatch a bargain, with Transfermarkt valuing the player at just under £26 million - a steal for a player of his quality and potential.

However, despite the deal looking like it would be fairly simple for Chelsea to pull off, there is one hurdle blocking any advancement from the Blues right now.

Dean Jones - Rayan Cherki

When asked about the potential for Cherki to sign for Chelsea, transfer insider Jones was up front about the club's interest, suggesting they've been long-time admirers of the attacker. Yet the journalist did suggest if a deal was to happen in January, it's probable that Chelsea would have to sell one, if not more, of their wide forwards to make room for him in the squad:

“He's definitely a player that they've had on their radar, in the summer, they were seriously contemplating whether to sign him, but they didn't pull the trigger on it then. “I don't know if that's what they actually need right now, to be honest. They seem to have about five or six players that are similar to that type. So unless they offload a couple of those, I don't really see that there's room for Cherki, even though he's really talented, and he does fit that profile that they've typically been looking at.”

Striker also on Chelsea's wishlist in January

Another potential roadblock in the way of Chelsea chasing Cherki is their need for a new striker. Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT last month that the two-time European champions were exploring a move to bring a centre forward to the club in January, despite having splashed £30 million on Nicolas Jackson in the summer.

Further reports have detailed Chelsea as having five potential striker options on their wishlist, ranging from raw prospects for the future to proven goalscorers at the highest level in European football.

Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen certainly fall into the latter category, with the duo both having impressed at Brentford and Napoli respectively. Whereas the likes of Antonio Nusa, Viktor Gyokeres and Roony Bardghji are far from the finished product and would likely need time to adapt to life in the Premier League.

Regardless, even if Chelsea did want to sign a centre forward in January, as has been hinted with the Cherki transfer, a sale might be necessary before they can proceed any further.

Chelsea need to offload before bringing in new players

With financial fair play rules in mind, it's mooted Chelsea won't be able to sign any players whatsoever during the January window, unless sales are made at Stamford Bridge instead.

One player who could be deemed a fall guy because of this is Conor Gallagher, who according to developing stories has been placed on the transfer list. It's claimed by The Daily Mail that Gallagher, who was a product of the academy, is believed to be a player with a value high enough that Chelsea could justify letting him go.

In the summer transfer window, it was reported Chelsea placed a £45 million price tag on the England international's shoulders and Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping if the sale is made, it leaves him with enough spare cash to sanction a move for a new striker in January.