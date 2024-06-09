Highlights Wesley Fofana aims for apre-season return at Chelsea.

Enzo Maresca faces a challenge as Chelsea take on European competition.

Chelsea relying on Fofana's recovery to fill leadership gap in the squad.

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana is confident of returning in time for his side’s pre-season campaign after not playing a single minute of football in 2023/24, GMS sources have confirmed, while he also plans to return to ‘light group training’ next month.

Enzo Maresca has nothing short of a mountainous task on his hands with Chelsea’s return to European football and him overtaking from Mauricio Pochettino, who was just beginning to get a tune out of his star-studded roster.

Having the likes of Fofana at his disposal will, of course, help his cause. Especially given that leader Thiago Silva has now left the club, the likes of the Frenchman, Levi Colwill and his fellow countrymen Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile all need to step up to the plate.

Fofana Confident of Pre-Season Return

His fitness will be assessed in July

Through no fault of his own, the Frenchman is among the 14 Premier League players who value dropped the most across the season just gone. Persistent injury problems have meant that Fofana, 23, has spent the majority of his time at Stamford Bridge on the treatment table.

That said, however, GMS sources have revealed that he is ‘confident’ about returning in time for Chelsea’s five-game pre-season series in the United States. He missed out on the club’s pre-season campaign last summer thanks to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury - one that also prevented him from playing in the 2023/24 term.

Related Every ACL Injury in the Premier League This Season An ACL injury is the worst injury possible for players — and there's been an increase in the Premier League.

While many players will be spending the off-season with their family or with their nations competing in Germany, Fofana will be putting in the hours behind the scenes to ensure that his recovery allows him to return to the turf by his provisional deadline.

It is only when Chelsea return in July to kick-start preparations for Maresca’s first season at the helm will Fofana be assessed by the club’s staff. Of course, they will treat the situation with an air of caution given the severity of his previous injuries - but all sides are hopeful that he will return in time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wesley Fofana is Chelsea's fourth most expensive player in their storied history, having signed for £75 million two years ago.

Fofana Now Back in Training

Hopeful to return to group sessions next month

Since arriving from the King Power Stadium outfit in the summer of 2022 for a mouth-watering £75 million, the once-capped France international has endured a stint dampened by a litany of injuries. In his inaugural season in west London, he suffered a knee injury that restricted him to just 20 outings.

Thanks to his injury-ridden campaign, Fofana has not been called up to France’s Euro 2024 squad but has been participating in individual training for at least two weeks now, GMS sources have confirmed.

Wesley Fofana - Injury Record Season Injuries Days missed Games missed 23/24 1 349 51 22/23 2 126 26 21/22 1 223 63 20/21 3 44 14 19/20 2 75 26

What comes next for the 2000-born gem is light group training. The plan for the former Leicester City man is to rejoin the rest of the squad next month for said training in order to ensure that injury risk is at a minimum.

From Fofana’s perspective, GMS souces say he is confident that his recovery is going swimmingly with all eyes focused on returning next season better than ever. Helping Chelsea to compete on all fronts is also at the forefront of his mind and getting back to his best will be paramount to Maresca and Co next campaign.