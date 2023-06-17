Chelsea star Wesley Fofana needs to prove himself quickly or risk being moved on or left out, Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.Fofana joined Chelsea for £70 million last summer following Todd Boehly's arrival at the club - as per BBC Sport - but has so far failed to live up to that price-tag for the Blues. The French centre-back made 15 appearances and scored one goal in the Premier League in the 2022/23, with injury problems limiting his impact at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea news - Wesley Fofana

The 22-year-old scored his first goal for the club during one of the high points of the season, a 3-0 home win against AC Milan in the Champions League group stages under Graham Potter.Fofana's delight at his goal was short lived, however, with the centre-back sustaining a serious knee injury shortly afterwards that kept him out of action until mid-February.There is no current speculation surrounding Fofana's future in the press as things stand, but he is reportedly very excited about the prospect of Chelsea signing his compatriot Christopher Nkunku, whom Fofana calls a player with 'enormous qualities' according to the Metro.Fofana, who was once let go as a schoolboy in St. Etienne's academy but fought his way back and up into the first team, knows all about adversity and will have no problem staying and fighting for his place at Chelsea despite serious competition at centre-back.

What has Jones said about Fofana and Chelsea?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "There are obviously a lot of players in those positions [at centre-back]. You can't keep all of them. You can't keep all of them happy. So Fofana is one that really needs to prove himself very quickly."

Who will Mauricio Pochettino favour as his first choice centre-backs?

A lot will depend on what happens to the veteran Thiago Silva this summer, with the 38-year-old reportedly eager to see out his career with his boyhood club Fluminense in Brazil. If he stays, however, as he does have a year remaining on his contract, the Brazilian will likely partner one of Chelsea's younger centre-backs in the heart of the defence.If Pochettino is looking ahead to the future, however, a partnership of Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana looks formidable on paper, with Levil Colwill and Kalidou Koulibaly or Trevoh Chalobah then backing the duo up. They have plenty of pace between them and would enable Pochettino to play his favoured high-pressing game. At 22, they would also have the potential to grow into one of the Premier League's best defensive pairings.