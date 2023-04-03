The managerial merry-go-round at Chelsea goes on.

After less than seven months in charge, Graham Potter has been given the boot, with the news made official last Sunday evening.

Potter is the second high-profile sacking made by Chelsea this season.

At the very start of the 2022/23 campaign, Thomas Tuchel was surprisingly relieved of his duties.

The German had kept the club afloat in 2021/22, a season when he had to contend with sanctions imposed on former owner, Roman Abramovich.

Tuchel also won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2020/21, hence why his exit was met with quite a bit of criticism.

And Potter's exit suggests new owner Todd Boehly was perhaps wrong to part ways with Tuchel.

Should the German have been given time to get Chelsea back on track after a summer of lavish spending? Most probably.

But Tuchel has now found a new home at Bayern Munich. After succeeding Julian Nagelsmann, he won his first match in charge against Borussia Dortmund 4-2 last Saturday.

What did Tuchel say about Potter's sacking?

Depsite the fact he's no longer affiliated with Chelsea, Tuchel was always going to be asked about Potter.

And the answer from the new Bayern boss in a pre-match press conference on Monday was perhaps a rather unexpected one.

Tuchel took the opportunity to throw some shade in Chelsea's direction, suggesting the club has changed a lot since his aforementioned departure.

He said, per Fabrizio Romano: “I read the message last night. It took me a while to process my dismissal.

"The club has changed massively so it affected me less.”

Ouch...

Here's how some fans have reacted to the rather bold statement from Tuchel.

Tuchel was also asked about the prospect of Nagelsmann joining Chelsea in the near future.

“Julian is not gonna ask me because he doesn't need my advice." he added. "I received the news of Potter's sacking yesterday on my cell phone as a push notification."

Nagelsmann is one of several candidates being eyed as Potter's successor.

As we exclusively reported, the former Bayern boss, Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique are currently the three favourites for the role.

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim is also being linked with Chelsea, although a move for Zinedine Zidane is thought to not be on the cards.