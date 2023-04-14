It's rare you see two brothers lining up for the same football club.

Sure, siblings can both make it to the very top of the professional game, but they usually achieve that by representing different teams.

Perhaps the best example of two brothers thriving at the same club is that of Gary and Phil Neville at Manchester United.

The pair of defenders won trophies galore at the Red Devils after progressing through the youth ranks.

But what are the odds of THREE brothers making it at the same top-level club, you ask? Slim to nil, as Chelsea proved with some business they conducted over 10 years ago.

Back in 2012, the Blues decided to take a punt on three young brothers at Luton Town.

Twelve-year-old twins Rio and Cole Dasilva were snapped up for five-figure sums, as was their older brother, Jay.

What did Luton say about the deal?

“This is a historic deal to see three brothers transferred together,” Gregg Broughton, Luton’s head of youth at the time, said.

“And now after six months, we are delighted that they have found a club where they are settled.”

If all three had made it into Chelsea's first-team (which they didn't), the price of the package deal would have risen to a cool £1 million.

So, what happened to the Dasilva brothers, who're now all in their 20s? Let's find out...

Jay Dasilva

Easily the most famous of the trio and avid fans of the English game will likely recognise the name.

Jay, who plays as a left-back, is currently a regular starter at Championship outfit Bristol City, having previously spent time on loan at Charlton Athletic.

The 24-year-old played 13 times for England's Under-21 side, although never made a senior appearance for Chelsea.

He did enjoy huge success in the Blues' youth system, though. Jay won three FA Youth Cups and two UEFA Youth Leagues between 2013 and 2016 - not bad that.

Rio Dasilva

Unlike his older brother, Rio wasn't sought really after when he left Chelsea's academy, which he did at the age of 16.

The 23-year-old spent two years without a club, before being snapped up by Dunstable Town in 2018.

After a short stint with Dunstable Town, Rio moved to Hitchin Town - where he remains to this day.

In case you were wondering, Hitchin Town are in the Southern League Premier Division Central, which is the seventh-tier of English football.

Cole Dasilva

Cole's career has gone slightly better than his twin, Rio's.

He earned the right to stay at Chelsea for longer, making 18 appearances for the club's Under-21 side.

Cole had a short spell at Brentford after leaving the Blues, before joining Croatian club HNK Sibenik.

The 23-year-old full-back then spent time at National League South sides Oxford City and Hemel Hempsted Town in 2022.

Cole didn't fare well at either, though, so joined his brother Rio in the Southern League Premier Division Central by signing for Royston Town back in September.

Interestingly, Cole opted to represent Wales over England. He actually played three times for the Welsh Under-21 side.