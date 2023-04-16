Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was confronted by frustrated supporters following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton.

The American, who led the consortium that completed a £4.25 billion takeover of the Blues in May 2022, was in the Stamford Bridge stands and watched his team slump to a third successive loss.

Chelsea, currently led by club legend Frank Lampard until the end of the season following Graham Potter’s sacking, took the lead in the 13th minute through Conor Gallagher.

However, Brighton were back on level terms shortly before half-time through Danny Welbeck. A stunning goal from Julio Enciso, 19, in the second half completed the turnaround and inflicted further misery on Lampard and his beleaguered players.

Per the Evening Standard, some Chelsea fans voiced their anger at Boehly, who was sat in the directors’ box.

Images showed the 49-year-old being subjected to criticism from fans who were sat above him inside the stadium.

Despite having spent over £600 million on players since taking over from Roman Abramovich, Boehly’s decisions in west London have so far failed to have the desired effect.

Chelsea have picked up 39 points from 31 Premier League fixtures and currently find themselves 11th in the table, just 12 points above the relegation zone.

What did Todd Boehly do after being confronted by Chelsea fans?

Following his confrontation with some of Chelsea’s supporters at full-time, Boehly then headed to the home dressing room, where he stayed for almost a full hour.

This is according to Spanish journalist Manu Sanchez, per The Sun, who say that Boehly was joined by fellow owner Behdad Eghbali.

The report adds that the pair made a ‘swift exit’ from Chelsea’s home ground after finally reemerging from the dressing room.

It’s currently unclear what Boehly said to Chelsea’s star-studded squad of players and interim manager.

Here’s the footage of Boehly finally emerging from the dressing room on Saturday evening:

Can Lampard turn Chelsea’s dismal season around?

Lampard and his players now turn their focus to Tuesday night’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid.

Trailing 2-0 from last week’s first leg at the Bernabeu, Chelsea have a mountain to climb in order to avoid elimination from Europe’s premier club competition.

With their Premier League campaign now effectively dead in the water, the best Chelsea can realistic hope for this season is a top-half finish.

Boehly, meanwhile, will continue his search for a new permanent manager.

Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann are currently the bookies’ favourites to appear in the Stamford Bridge dugout next season.