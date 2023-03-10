An email from Thomas Tuchel’s ex-wife has reportedly revealed why the German lost his job at Chelsea, according to the German newspaper Bild.

The details were shared in a hearing at Munch’s district court following Tuchel’s split from his wife of 13 years Sissi last year.

Tuchel was fired from his position in September, much to the surprise of many Chelsea fans, following losses to Leeds, Southampton, and Dynamo Zagreb at the start of the season.

That has not stopped Chelsea fans from chanting his name at games, though, with some growing disgruntled with the performances of his successor Graham Potter over time.

But Bild has since reported that Tuchel was sacked for reasons besides the club’s performance, with an email from his wife of 13 years Sissi revealing two things.

Tuchel’s performance as Chelsea boss

Taking over from Frank Lampard, Tuchel found Chelsea in disarray, with large parts of the fan base unhappy and The Blues languishing in ninth in the Premier League.

But Tuchel quickly turned the club’s fortunes around, leading Chelsea to a second Champions League title less than five months into the job, and winning a Super Cup and the Club World Cup the following season.

He united what was a fractured fan base, with Chelsea fans singing his praises and unveiling banners of the “Deutscher Maestro” at Stamford Bridge.

But performances at the start of the 2022/23 season left some concerned, with Chelsea losing 3-0 away to Leeds, 2-1 away to Southampton, and 1-0 away to Zagreb.

The day after the Zagreb game, Chelsea fans would have received a notification from the club, telling them that Todd Boehly had pulled the trigger and sacked the German.

Why Tuchel was sacked?

But the reasons for sacking Tuchel reportedly went beyond team performance, with an email from his ex-wife being shared in court which allegedly reveals why he was shown the door.

According to Bild, via The Daily Mail, his ex-wife Sissi received a phone call where she was given reasons for why her former husband was sacked.

Writing the reasons down in an email, she was allegedly told that the Chelsea players had “lost respect” for Tuchel, and “off-field reasons” were also cited.

The details from that email have since been revealed, and Bild report that Tuchel wanted a temporary injunction issued to keep Sissi from disclosing that information.

Bild also said that they could not publish the wording of some of the claims in the email for legal reasons, and that neither Tuchel, who was not at the hearing, nor his ex-wife, who was, wished to comment.