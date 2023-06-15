Chelsea are set to inquire to Inter Milan about the price tag for goalkeeper Andre Onana, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be targeting a new shot-stopper this summer, with Onana highlighted as a preferred option.

Chelsea transfer news - Andre Onana

As per a report by The Evening Standard, Chelsea are preparing a move for Inter Milan number-one Onana, ahead of what plans to be another busy summer at Stamford Bridge.

Expected to swoop in to try and sign the £50 million-rated star, it's claimed incoming Blues boss Pochettino is keen on Onana and would be happy to give him the starting spot between the sticks.

The report suggests Onana has been earmarked as Chelsea's primary target in that position, with the futures of Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga both looking increasingly doubtful.

A problem area in the Chelsea squad for some time now, Pochettino recognises that reinforcements will have to be made, despite the club's lavish spending in the two transfer windows last season.

Splurging over £500 million in less than 12 months since Todd Boehly and a consortium of investors took charge of the west London outfit, it's anticipated the two-time European champions will once again go big this summer.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Onana to Chelsea?

Despite plans to be active in the market, transfer expert Romano does believe that Chelsea could be limited by how much they spend on individual players, largely because of the high turnover expected to be needed in the squad.

As such, he told GIVEMESPORT that the Blues may be restricted in how much they can spend on Onana's signature: "Chelsea will ask about the price tag for Onana. This will be crucial, as they appreciate Onana, but they don't want to pay crazy money. So the price tag will be an absolutely important point of this story.”

Why do Chelsea see Onana as the perfect goalkeeping option?

A star man for Inter Milan during their run to the Champions League final, Onana has elevated his already existing status as one of the top shot-stoppers in European football.

Keen to operate on the front foot, Onana adopts a proactive style of play that will likely suit Pochettino's ball-dominant footballing philosophy.

Onana ranks inside the top 11 per cent of goalkeepers across the continent for touches every 90 minutes, indicating he is comfortable with the ball being at his feet (FBref).

And as a result of that, it would be no surprise to see Chelsea go all in on the Cameroon international, should the finances work for both the capital club and Inter Milan themselves.