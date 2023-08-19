Chelsea have been proactive during this summer’s transfer window, though journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the west Londoners are looking to sanction more incomings and outgoings before the window slams shut.

Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino viewed this summer as a way of re-shuffling his squad he inherited and has done so by sanctioning the arrivals of eight new faces.

Chelsea’s most recent coup of ex-Manchester City star Romeo Lavia has officially been announced as the club have shelled out £58m for his services.

Recently, 90min claimed that Pochettino was edging closer to snaring Michael Olise away from Selhurst Park, however the Frenchman has now signed a fresh four-year deal with Crystal Palace.

The club placed their financial power on full show as they bullied Premier League rivals Liverpool out of a deal for Moises Caicedo, who eventually signed for Chelsea for a British record fee of £115m, as reported by MailOnline.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had initially agreed a £110m deal with Brighton & Hove Albion for the Ecuadorian, though a U-turn in the saga meant that he identified Stamford Bridge as his favoured destination.

Chelsea are without European football this season, which means new boss Pochettino will look to reinstate their status as top four regulars with all focus on domestic proceedings in 2023/24.

Now, respected journalist Jacobs has informed GIVEMESPORT of the latest on Chelsea’s plans before the transfer window closes.

Jacobs insisted the club will continue to be active in the market until it eventually closes on September 1, with both incomings and outgoings left to be sorted.

Hakim Ziyech and Romelu Lukaku are both set to leave the capital club, with the former’s exit to Turkish side Galatasaray almost complete, the journalist told GIVEMESPORT.

He said: “I expect Chelsea to be really busy between now and the end of the window with the incoming and with outgoings. We can talk about the outgoings maybe in a moment but Hakim Ziyech, subject to final confirmation that he’s passed the medical, will be off to Galatasaray. And that’s the one that Chelsea really wanted to get done.

“Romelu Lukaku will be encouraged to go to Saudi Arabia if no European club comes in for him and agrees a deal with Chelsea between now and when the window shuts. And that’s the advantage of the Saudi top flight window, it doesn’t close until September 7.”

Jacobs also recently told GIVEMESPORT that Nottingham Forest ace Brennan Johnson is now being eyed by Chelsea given that their approach for Olise was shot down.

Johnson, who has played 106 games and scored 29 goals in the entirety of his Forest career, has also attracted the attention of Tottenham Hotspur who are scouring the market for a Harry Kane replacement, as reported by MailOnline.

In terms of outgoings, Newcastle United have agreed an initial deal worth £28m with the Stamford Bridge outfit for 18-year-old Lewis Hall, per The Telegraph.

The report suggests that the club were leaning towards a loan deal for the Cobham graduate, who has made just 12 senior appearances, but have opted for a permanent sale given how much they’ve spent in recent times.