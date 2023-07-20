Chelsea signing Nicolas Jackson may not be the only striker the Blues bring to Stamford Bridge this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

However, Jones is expecting the 22-year-old to be given plenty of opportunities to prove himself in pre-season and show Mauricio Pochettino that another No.9 is not needed at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea news — Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea signed Jackson from Villarreal in a £32m deal to strengthen their frontline, as reported by The Guardian.

He made his unofficial debut for his new club in the early hours of Thursday morning, starting in their 5-0 win over Wrexham.

It was another new signing, Christopher Nkunku, who grabbed the headlines, though. The Frenchman came off the bench to score Chelsea's fourth goal of the game before Ben Chilwell added a fifth.

Jackson did show plenty of potential last season, however, scoring 12 goals in 26 La Liga appearances for Villarreal (via Transfermarkt).

What has Dean Jones said about Nicolas Jackson and Chelsea?

Jones is expecting Jackson to get more chances but thinks Chelsea have to consider bringing in an even better forward than the Senegal international.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "In pre-season, they are going to give Nicolas Jackson every opportunity to impress Pochettino, so I think that their first look is to see how he does. But of course, they have to consider going for a higher level forward."

Who could Chelsea go for before the transfer window closes?

The striker market is not great right now, but there are a couple of names Chelsea could move for if they do need to sign another No.9.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently informed GIVEMESPORT that the Blues have made contact with Juventus over a potential deal for Dusan Vlahovic. According to former CBS reporter Ben Jacobs, Chelsea have also looked at Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, so he could be another option for them.

However, other than those two, there are not too many quality centre-forwards available right now. It means Pochettino may have to go into the new season with what he has got, which bodes well for Jackson and Armando Broja, who was not included in the Blues' squad for their pre-season tour of America as the 21-year-old continues to recover from the serious injury he picked up last term.

It will certainly be interesting to see where Chelsea's goals come from in the 2023/24 campaign. They will be putting a lot of pressure on Jackson and Broja if they do not sign another striker, though Nkunku may be able to help ease it.

The former RB Leipzig man can also play up front and has a strong record in front of goal. He scored 70 times in 172 games for his old side before moving to Stamford Bridge, as per Transfermarkt.

Whether Nkunku is leading the line or playing just behind Jackson or Broja, there will be an expectation for him to deliver goals for Pochettino's team.

At the end of the day, yes, Chelsea could do with a prolific centre-forward coming in. But they are scarce at this moment in time.