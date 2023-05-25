Chelsea are set for one last attempt at keeping Mason Mount, as reports over a transfer gather pace.

The England international is being linked with a £55million switch to Manchester United mooted for this summer - while Arsenal and Liverpool are also lurking in the background.

How likely is Mason Mount to leave Chelsea?

The £55m valuation falls well short of where Chelsea would be expecting any sale if they do lose Mount to a Premier League rival, with the Daily Mail reporting their valuation to be £85m. But at this moment the prospect of him leaving is very real and it will take a significant turnaround from the Blues’ owners to keep him.

Mount has spent his entire career at the club and while emotionally it will be tough to leave, indications suggest it truly is the most likely scenario unless Chelsea somehow salvage the situation quickly.

Chelsea have been the world's biggest spenders over the past season but Mount’s last contract offer was not considered to be respectful of his true role at then club at a time when huge, long-term deals were being handed to new signings.

It is not impossible for the situation to change as Mount loves the club and believes he could be integral to the next phase of evolution.

Yet Chelsea are now absent from European football and many members of the squad having to take a wage cut as a result. With that in mind it is unlikely there would be much improvement from when he was offered around £200,000-a-week at the back end of last year.

It is expected Chelsea look into the situation more thoroughly next week but if Mount does genuinely look to leave then he will not be short of offers - though getting United to hit the levels of spending they wish may not be easy either.

Could Man United sign Mason Mount?

The club’s priority for this summer is to land a No.9 and while there is definite admiration of Mount and a realisation that players of this type do not become available often, they must carefully consider where their money is directed.

If a takeover goes through soon the chances of big spending on multiple players opens up but at the moment sources continue to indicate that United would have to hold some caution over how, when and where they spend early in the window.

United’s interest is being ramped up ahead of a moment when Mauricio Pochettino is expected to be formally appointed at Chelsea.

The season draws to a close on Sunday and that is also a moment when the club’s focus is more closely aimed on sorting outgoings for the summer.

How many players could Chelsea sell this summer?

Chelsea have up to 12 players set for the market this summer but one more round of talks with Mount are anticipated before his availability is totally confirmed.

Pochettino is a big fan of the attacking midfield player and it is believed he wants him to stay around.

Mount fits his style of play, has a good character, and on a personal level could build comfortably towards Euro 2024 too.

But in order for any new contract to be agreed, relations need to be soothed.

Many Chelsea fans will want Mount to stay and Pochettino’s arrival at the club provides hope of that - but at the moment it really is just hope.