Chelsea’s feelings towards Joao Felix are becoming more clear and further talks with Atletico Madrid are expected to be scheduled for next month.

Felix has been a breath of fresh air around Cobham, as his arrival sparked a fresh feeling of purpose around the place and his performance levels helped improve other situations in the team.

Now club officials are beginning to mastermind a plan on how they could integrate him permanently into their plans.

How much would Joao Felix cost Chelsea?

When Felix arrived at Chelsea on loan it was without an obligation to buy. And the Spanish club opted against giving Chelsea first option on the player as it was not deemed beneficial to them.

Atleti want to find a buyer for Felix this summer and it does not concern them whether that is Chelsea or someone else. Their main hope was that by letting him join the Blues his form would be good enough to not only have Chelsea purring but to also ignite interest in other top clubs.

He would cost close to £100million and a fresh round of discussions will be set soon to understand how Atleti view the situation as we approach the end of the season.

The pending arrival of Christopher Nkunku, combined with the fact they need a solution for Romelu Lukaku, has to be addressed.

Could Chelsea sign a striker this summer?

Dusan Vlahovic continues to attract suitors from the Premier League - despite a goal drought that caused surprise at Juventus - and Chelsea are the team most interested.

The 6 ft 3 man has four goals from his last 12 Serie A appearances but did score from the penalty spot in a 2-0 Europa League win over Freiburg on Thursday night that should be good for confidence. His determination to become a hit in Turin is undoubted but uncertainty circles around the club because of the legal situation surrounding them.

They have already been hit with a 15-point deduction that leaves their chances of Champions League football in doubt. Juve could be forced to sell key players in the summer.

Chelsea are most likely to bid for Vlahovic if he becomes available, as they eye a No.9 for next season. Yet there is some interest too from Tottenham - who will look in his direction if Harry Kane leaves.

Vlahovic, 23, is considered one of the most deadly finishers in the game and headed into a high-profile game against Inter Milan this weekend aiming to put an end to his dry spell domestically.

Is Rafael Leao a Chelsea target?

Increasingly though a move for another target - Rafael Leao - looks likely to be ruled out.

He has been in mind as a potential target from AC Milan and remains in contract talks with the club - where latest signs suggest there is more chance of him staying than finding a new club.

Progress in the Champions League quarter-finals increases their budget for future salaries and that is crucial to Leao’s position as he seeks to land an increased wage and signing on bonus with the Italians. His current deal runs until 2024.