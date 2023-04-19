Chelsea have a major problem staring them in the face as they contemplate how they bounce back from this terrible season: They have no natural goalscorer.

Despite an outlay of almost £600million on transfers since arriving in London, Todd Boehly sits in his VIP seats at Stamford Bridge watching a talented group of players who are blunt in the final third and short of confidence.

It is an embarrassing situation for the American and his sidekick Behdad Eghbali at a time when they are also searching for a managerial successor to Graham Potter.

There is no European football on the table for them next season, the current campaign is going to end in eight meaningless matches, and the club are in their worst form in 30 years.

It is back to the drawing board for Chelsea this summer and as they plot the next phase of their rebuild, the No.9 case is on the priority list for whoever comes in.

Julian Nagelsmann is considered slight favourite for the job as it stands but any new boss has a decision to make over the front options. The pursuit of the permanent signing of Joao Felix seems increasingly unlikely, while Christopher Nkunku is joining and could play through the middle if needed, and Armando Broja will return from injury.

But there is about to be plenty of speculation around how this side finds a route to the back of the net beyond this season and here we break down five major options they must consider…

Romelu Lukaku

The lack of European football next season suddenly brings a return back into the spotlight. He’s a player they already own and can Chelsea go and splash silly money on a forward when their income is down and the fixture list is less demanding than before? The way the team plays has already led to consideration around whether Chelsea could even have benefitted from him this term - and doubts around a second season loan at Inter Milan are still there. So conversations will be had over this situation.

Lukaku, who reportedly earns £325,000-a-week according to Spotrac, would be open to the prospect of a return if a new boss was ready to put faith in him. At the age of 29, he is still hungry and has an eye for goal that can be deadly when combined with confidence. Lukaku does generally enjoy life in Serie A and feels the league suits him but that desire to finally prove a success at Chelsea could prove tempting as he might be the ideal man to finish the chances being created.

Dusan Vlahovic

Chelsea have been keeping Vlahovic on their watchlist because there does seem some uncertainty over his future and they do not want to miss out on any opportunity that might crop up.

His time at Juventus has not gone brilliantly - and the club have had to sweat on the outcome of their legal case - but there is belief in him and hope that they really did sign a gem when he joined from Fiorentina.

Chelsea’s bad luck with high profile number 9’s is no secret but this ownership do not have much personal bad feeling or history with that particular subject yet, so putting big funds into a striker is not something they are particularly worried about if the guidance from knowledgeable football figures they employ indicate it is going to be necessary in order to get to where they need to be.

Rafael Leao

He does not quite fit the profile in terms of a natural 9 but Leao has played there and has produced stunning performances at Milan as he emerged as poster boy of the club.

Chelsea have had eyes on him for a while but there is skepticism about him at this stage and that is due to a combination of reasons surrounding his European ambitions, positional preferences and financial expectations. He is also sending out public messages that he wants to stick with AC Milan.

Victor Osimhen

No Champions League football for Chelsea is going to be a difficult sell to one of the hottest goalscorer in the land. And Osimhen could have a price-tag as high as £125m on his head - if he even leaves Napoli.

It is not going to be easy to land him on any level but once you weigh in the fact that clubs like Manchester United and Bayern Munich are into him - and both are likely to have Champions League football - it is even more tough.

This potential deal holds little value to Chelsea in their current predicament and, in truth, they probably don’t appeal to him as much right now.

Ivan Toney

Not a sexy name in world football compared to others listed here but Toney has proven himself to be a regular goalscorer in the Premier League and he has a confidence in his own ability that Chelsea have been crying out for.

A ban is looming over his betting investigation and that needs to be factored into the potential of any pursuit, but it is true that he has caught the eye of Chelsea recruiters who feel he could be a good fit with the other attacking players available to them.

Brentford will not let him leave easily. They sold Ollie Watkins to Aston Villa for £33million at a time when he had not even played in the Premier League. Toney eclipses anything he had achieved and will easily be valued at over £50million by the Bees.

His goal record in the top-flight over the past two seasons is impressive: 30 goals from 64 Premier League games. He has also forced his way into the England reckoning