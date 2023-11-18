Highlights Chelsea have been considering signing a new striker in the January transfer window despite their recent goal-scoring success.

Brentford's Ivan Toney is a potential option for Chelsea, but his high price tag may lead the club to wait until the summer to sign an elite striker.

Chelsea's approach to transfers may be influenced by tensions between manager Mauricio Pochettino and the club's hierarchy, with concerns about the squad's current fit.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino now faces a January transfer window 'conundrum', as a problem revealed by journalist Ben Jacobs has presented itself to the Argentine boss at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues, helped by the provisions of co-owner Todd Boehly, haven't been afraid to splash the cash in recent windows, with close to £1 billion having been spent since the American businessman took over in the summer of 2022. Their approach has been haphazard at times, with an onus placed on signing the best young talent from across Europe and beyond, even if they may not have fitted into a particular system or tactical set-up.

Goal-shy Chelsea eyeing up striker in January window

For a side that has netted eight goals in their last two Premier League matches - both of which were against sides currently inside the top-four - it's somewhat peculiar that they're eyeing up a striker when the January window opens for business early next year.

Transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are hoping to sign a 'more established' striker to compliment their attack, having been left wanting at times this season. It comes just months after the two-time European champions spent £30 million to bring Nicolas Jackson to Stamford Bridge from La Liga outfit Villarreal.

While he has netted seven goals already this season, the Senegal international has shown some deficiencies in front of goal, prompting many to ask whether they'll target a new striker when the window opens.

Brentford's Toney high up on Chelsea's wishlist

One name being banded about as a potential option for the west Londoners is Brentford star Ivan Toney, who is currently suspended from all football activity for long-standing betting offences. That ban is set to run out in the middle of January, which would conveniently leave enough time for the centre forward to sign on the dotted line at another club and seal a move away from Brentford.

Jones admitted to GIVEMESPORT that Toney was open to leaving the Bees in the January transfer window, with Chelsea having already established interest in his signature. But with claims that Brentford could demand in excess of £100 million for his services, there is now talk of Chelsea holding out until the summer to sign an elite striker.

Nicolas Jackson vs Ivan Toney - 2022/23 statistics Player - Team 90s Goals per 90 Shots per 90 xG per 90 Goal-Creating Actions per 90 Ivan Toney - Brentford 32.8 0.61 2.65 0.57 0.24 Nicolas Jackson - Villarreal 17.8 0.67 2.3 0.45 0.79 All statistics per FBRef

That was something recognised by journalist Jacobs during an interview with GIVEMESPORT, as he suggested Chelsea would only move in for a striker during the January window, should that player meet all of their requirements. That stretches across both financial and playing ability factors, indicating the Blues are determined to get this deal correct:

“I think that Chelsea sources have always made it clear that they're not going to rush on a striker and that means it could be January, but if not, it will be the summer. This is partly down to a faith in Jackson and Armando Broja, it's partly down to the fact that they've not seen yet the impact of Christopher Nkunku. He's likely to add goals and if he can get into double figures, and Jackson is on course to get into double figures, then maybe Chelsea can wait until 2024 to see how their current squad develops.

“But there's always a balance because as positive as it is at Chelsea and as good as they were against Manchester City, and they were excellent against Arsenal as well, they're also mid-table and European football and Champions League football is still really important. So if the right opportunity presents itself in January that could make all the difference and help keep the project on track. That is the conundrum in all of this, but Chelsea don't just want any old striker, instead they want an elite striker and there aren't that many of them around.”

Pochettino tensions mount amid behind-scenes feud

Patience in the transfer market would represent a departure from Chelsea's usual haphazard approach, but it could be caused by tensions which are growing in the background at Stamford Bridge between Pochettino and the hierarchy.

It was suggested to GIVEMESPORT by Paul Brown that Pochettino is unhappy with the shape of his squad, despite all the money that has been spent in recent months. Hinting that recruitment has focused more on the profile of players being acquired, instead of how they fit into the system Pochettino is trying to implement, Brown claimed there were pockets of pressure beginning to build at the club.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea are more reserved when the transfer market opens in January, or they return to their usual free-spending selves.