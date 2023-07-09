Chelsea defender Levi Colwill could be Mauricio Pochettino's very own William Saliba at Stamford Bridge, believes journalist Ben Jacobs.

Like Saliba, the 20-year-old has had more than one loan spell away from his parent club, but Jacobs is tipping him to remain in west London this summer and make the same sort of impact the Arsenal star did last term.

Chelsea transfer news — Levi Colwill

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Colwill could be a starter at Chelsea in the upcoming campaign.

The Blues keeping the centre-back at the club, a decision they look to have made, will come as a huge blow to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Colwill spent last season out on loan at the Amex Stadium and the Seagulls are now thought to be keen on signing him permanently.

Last month, the MailOnline claimed that Brighton were weighing up a club-record £40m bid for the English youngster. According to the same outlet, Chelsea have already turned down a £30m offer from their Premier League rivals.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Levi Colwill, William Saliba and Chelsea?

Jacobs thinks Colwill is in a similar situation to what Saliba was in, with the Frenchman having been loaned out to Marseille, Nice and Saint-Etienne before eventually winning a place in Arsenal's team.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It wouldn't surprise me if this plays out very similar to William Saliba at Arsenal last summer, where he returned from a loan spell at Marseille, he got regular game time and the rest is history.

"And I think that Pochettino's intent is very similar, to integrate Colwill, to give him opportunities, even though Chelsea have got lots of top young centre-backs like [Benoit] Badiashile and [Wesley] Fofana."

Is anyone else interested in Levi Colwill?

According to football.london, Liverpool have made multiple enquiries about Colwill's availability, with the most recent having come in the last few days.

The Merseyside club are not the only English giant that have been looking at the central defender, though.

Back in April, the Evening Standard reported that as well as Liverpool, Manchester City were also ready to raid Chelsea for Colwill.

It is quite clear, then, that Colwill is highly rated in England, catching the attention of two of its biggest teams with his displays for Brighton.

Understandably, though, the west London outfit look very reluctant to do business with anyone over Colwill, with another loan move also out of the question it seems.

From Colwill's point of view, there may not actually be a reason for him to leave Stamford Bridge this summer anyway. He should get plenty of game time during the 2023/24 campaign.

Chelsea have just sold Kalidou Koulibaly, making room for him in the squad, while Thiago Silva turns 39 in September. It is unlikely the Brazil international will be playing week in, week out under Pochettino.

Nothing is usually guaranteed in football. Colwill will still have to compete with Badiashile and Fofana in the long run for a spot in the team — both of the French defenders are around the same age as the England U21 international. However, there definitely is a pathway into the Blues' starting XI for him.