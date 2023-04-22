Chelsea's process of hiring a new manager 'is being led' by Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues are to appoint a permanent successor to Graham Potter and Frank Lampard has been appointed to try and steady the ship for the remainder of the season.

Chelsea latest manager news - Julian Nagelsmann twist and other contenders

The Guardian had previously reported that Nagelsmann had 'given himself a good chance of becoming Chelsea’s head coach' after impressing in discussions with the Stamford Bridge hierarchy.

The report stated that the German manager met with Chelsea sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley. However, he has now delivered an unexpected twist in the tale.

In a dramatic turn of events, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now detailed that Nagelsmann is no longer in the running to become Chelsea manager, stating: "Julian Nagelsmann has now withdrawn from the race to become the new Chelsea head coach — it looks like it’s his final decision. German coach is said to be no longer available after multiple round of talks. Nagelsmann was top candidate for the job."

Sky Sports have now revealed that Mauricio Pochettino, Vincent Kompany and one other unnamed candidate are now in the frame to become the next Chelsea boss.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Chelsea's manager situation?

CBS Sports journalist Jacobs has given an insight into the hiring process at Stamford Bridge.

Jacobs told GMS: "The process at the moment is being led by the two co-sporting directors, Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart and then it is thought after whittling down a list of about seven to only a handful, they will put a leading recommendation directly to Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly. At which point, presuming that there is a unanimous approach on who Chelsea want to try and make a job offer to, the club will try and move quickly. In an ideal world, if they can get that name to agree, then they obviously avert the risk of another big job becoming available and complicating the situation. But in essence, you know, these top managers are not stupid, they will know what's coming, they'll know what's available, and they'll know which clubs are likely to see them as a clear front-runner."

How long will it be before we know who the next Chelsea manager is?

Chelsea will take as long as they need to, in light of the importance to get this appointment right. The Londoners have endured a torrid 2022/23 campaign and will be aiming to avoid a repeat scenario next term; however, they have a lot of groundwork to do in order to ensure this doesn't happen again.

Their bloated squad will need to be trimmed to some extent, which could lead to some players forming an orderly queue for the exit door. Furthermore, a new manager will need to instil a compatible tactical framework for those that remain at the club to give them a chance of challenging for major honours in 2023/24.

Nevertheless, next season represents a clean break for Chelsea and a chance to put themselves back on the canvas both domestically and in European competition.