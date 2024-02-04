Highlights Chelsea have fallen into the bottom half of the Premier League after suffering a heavy defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Matheus Cunha grabbed a hat-trick on what proved to be a memorable day for the visitors at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer and Thiago Silva's goals were in vain for a Chelsea side low on confidence.

Chelsea slipped into the bottom half of the Premier League table after being condemned to a heavy defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Although Cole Palmer gave the Blues the lead, allowing him to continue his fine run of form since heading to west London from reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, Gary O'Neil's Wolves responded with Matheus Cunha and an Axel Disasi own goal as the clash was turned on its head before the interval.

Cunha completed his hat-trick with two further strikes in the second half, one of which was from the penalty spot, meaning Thiago Silva's late header was no more than a consolation for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Match statistics Chelsea Wolverhampton Wanderers 13 Shots 13 63.1 Possession 36.9 90 Pass success percentage 80 10 Aerials won 7 11 Tackles 17 8 Corners 1 Statistics according to WhoScored - Correct as of 4/2/2024

First half: Wolves stage eye-catching fightback after initial setback

Goals: Cole Palmer 19' (Chelsea), Matheus Cunha 22' (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Axel Disasi og 43' (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

The contest got off to a frantic start, with Wolves duo Pedro Neto and Cunha forcing goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic into saves before Chelsea frontman Christopher Nkunku was denied by a last-ditch block from Craig Dawson after rounding Jose Sa.

Although the hosts made the breakthrough with 19 minutes on the clock, thanks to Palmer confidently finding the bottom corner of the net after being found by Moises Caicedo's defence-splitting pass, their lead only lasted three minutes as Wanderers hit back.

Joao Gomes drove at the Chelsea backline before slipping in Cunha, and the Brazilian's strike wrong-footed Petrovic after taking a huge deflection off Silva.

Having already got his name on the scoresheet, the former Atletico Madrid striker went in search of more goals, and he nodded a Pablo Sarabia free-kick onto the roof of the net as Wolves grew in confidence thanks to Chelsea being forced into some sloppy mistakes.

Wolves turned the contest on its head by going in front two minutes before the interval. Neto picked out Rayan Ait-Nouri with a dangerous cross, and the Moroccan's off-target strike deflected beyond Petrovic off Disasi, resulting in the visitors being in dreamland heading into the break.

Second half: Cunha completes hat-trick as Wanderers bag three points

Goals: Matheus Cunha 63' (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Matheus Cunha pen 82' (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Thiago Silva 86' (Chelsea)

Raheem Sterling passed up a golden opportunity to get Chelsea back on level terms just two minutes after the resumption as he dragged his effort wide of the post after being found by Ben Chilwell's cushioned pass. Silva also headed a corner over the top as the home side looked to bounce back early in the second period.

But Wolves showed that they were not looking to simply hold onto their slender lead as Sarabia struck the side-netting with a free-kick which a section of the travelling supporters thought had beaten Petrovic.

That proved to be a warning shot as, shortly after the hour mark, Neto used his pace to evade Silva and find Cunha, who slammed the Portuguese talisman's cutback home.

Having returned from the Africa Cup of Nations ahead of schedule, thanks to Senegal being eliminated from the competition, Nicolas Jackson nodded a dangerous cross wide of the target as he failed to capitalise on a glorious chance to return to Chelsea action with a bang.

Wolves put the game to bed with less than 10 minutes remaining, with Cunha dispatching a penalty after being brought down by Malo Gusto.

Although Silva gave Chelsea hope by diverting a corner home with a glancing header, the visitors had done enough to return to the Midlands with all three points, and the boos rung out around Stamford Bridge as the home fans showed their displeasure at a season to forget so far.

Related Chelsea 2-4 Wolves: Player ratings Wolverhampton Wanderers were rampant as they came from behind to see off Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea made to pay for lacking reliable goalscorer

Pochettino may regret decision not to draft in new striker

Despite not being afraid to splash the cash during Todd Boehly's reign, this clash highlighted that Chelsea are in desperate need of an out-and-out goalscorer.

Nkunku - who has been forced to contend with injury problems since arriving at Stamford Bridge from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig last summer - led the line, but Wolves were regularly able to snuff out the danger thanks to their backline remaining resolute.

Pochettino chose to sanction Armando Broja's loan move to London rivals Fulham during the final stages of the winter transfer window. While the Albania international was not necessarily the answer to the Blues' problems in the final third of the pitch, allowing him to embark on a fresh challenge without drafting in a replacement could hamper their chances of climbing the table.

Cunha hat-trick shows he is the real deal

Brazilian grabbed a hat-trick to silence Stamford Bridge

Wolves were desperate to bring in a new striker during the closing stages of the winter transfer window. But, on this evidence, it may be a blessing in disguise that they failed to secure a fresh face as Cunha put in a scintillating performance at Stamford Bridge.

Having got Wanderers back on level terms a matter of minutes after Palmer had given Chelsea the lead, he grabbed a further two goals after the break.

The South American worked tirelessly for his hat-trick, earning a penalty after being brought down by Gusto, and played a crucial role in O'Neil's side bouncing back after suffering a defeat to Manchester United in midweek.