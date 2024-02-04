Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers secured an impressive victory over Chelsea as Matheus Cunha grabbed a hat-trick.

Wolves climbed into the top half of the Premier League table at their hosts' expense as they sealed all three points.

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea were defeated despite goals from Cole Palmer and Thiago Silva at Stamford Bridge.

Wolverhampton Wanderers returned to winning ways and climbed into the top half of the Premier League table as a Matheus Cunha hat-trick inspired Gary O'Neil's side to an eye-catching victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Despite falling behind thanks to Cole Palmer finding the back of the net, Wolves roared back into the contest through Cunha before an own goal from Axel Disasi put the visitors into the ascendancy in west London.

Cunha completed his hat-trick by rounding off a swift counter-attack and confidently dispatching a spot-kick, while Thiago Silva's late header was in vain for Mauricio Pochettino's underwhelming Chelsea.

Chelsea

Djordje Petrovic - 5/10

Was not at fault for any of Wolves' goals, with the first two coming via deflections and the final strike coming from the penalty spot, but was forced to pick the ball out of his own net four times on a disappointing afternoon.

Malo Gusto - 4/10

Struggled to contain Wolves' attackers all afternoon, and his performance was summed up by bringing down Cunha for the penalty with his final involvement before being hauled off by Pochettino.

Axel Disasi - 4/10

Was unfortunate to score an own goal, thanks to deflecting Rayan Ait-Nouri's shot into the back of the net, but found it difficult to deal with Wolves' front three.

Thiago Silva - 6/10

Although he gave Chelsea hope with his late header, Silva was easily beaten by Neto's pace before the Portuguese pulled the ball back for Cunha to grab his second goal of the afternoon.

Ben Chilwell - 5/10

Made a number of important interventions, particularly in the first half, but struggled to get further up the pitch at times and was substituted with Chelsea 3-1 down.

Cole Palmer - 6/10

Has been Chelsea's go-to man for goals since his arrival from Manchester City, and he got his name on the scoresheet once again with a confident finish. Although he had a few other opportunities, Palmer dragged efforts wide of the target.

Conor Gallagher - 5/10

Was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur throughout the winter transfer window, but he was unable to produce one of his best performances in a Chelsea shirt after remaining at Stamford Bridge. Was dispossessed on a number of occasions.

Moises Caicedo - 6/10

Was brought in for a British-record transfer fee to give Chelsea more steel in front of their backline, but he showed that he is capable of causing problems in the final third of the pitch by playing a defence-splitting pass which was inch-perfect for Palmer to run onto and grab the opener. Was taken off shortly after the hour mark as Chelsea went in search of a leveller.

Enzo Fernandez - 6/10

Looked to get Chelsea on the front foot a number of times and went down in the first half in an attempt to win a penalty, but he was caught out of possession on a few occasions, and that allowed Wolves to counter.

Raheem Sterling - 5/10

Looked low on confidence and struggled to beat Nelson Semedo. Also sent a well-worked free-kick over the crossbar in the first half before missing a glorious chance to draw Chelsea level shortly after the break. Was taken off with less than 20 minutes to go as Chelsea went in search of a way back into the contest.

Christopher Nkunku - 6/10

Would have marked his return to the starting line-up with a goal were it not for a brilliant block from Craig Dawson in the opening exchanges. Struggled to create or get on the end of any clear-cut opportunities after that point and was substituted despite Chelsea being two goals behind.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Jose Sa - 6/10

Was not forced into a number of saves as, on the whole, Wolves defended well. Although the Portuguese custodian was beaten twice, by Palmer and Silva, he was not at fault for either goal.

Nelson Semedo - 7/10

Regularly tried to create another outlet for Wolves thanks to his buccanneering runs on the overlap. Was needlessly booked for kicking the ball away in the first half, but contained Sterling and gave him very little time on the ball.

Max Kilman - 6/10

Was guilty of being wasteful in possession a few times in the first half, with his long passes over the top going straight to Petrovic, but defended well and gave Nkunku little joy.

Craig Dawson - 7/10

Has been a rock at the heart of the backline since his move from West Ham United, and he was imperious once again. Made a vital block in the opening minutes to deny Nkunku, and made a number of important headers to frustrate Chelsea.

Toti Gomes - 6/10

Made it difficult for Palmer to create any clear-cut openings, which has not been an easy task for Premier League defenders this season.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 7/10

Played a crucial role in Wolves turning the encounter on its head as his strike deflected into the back of the net off Disasi. Worked with Toti Gomes to stop Palmer in his tracks on numerous occasions.

Pablo Sarabia - 7/10

Always looked to drive Wolves up the pitch and got into pockets of space to cause Chelsea issues in midfield. Was taken off with less than 20 minutes remaining after putting in a solid performance.

Mario Lemina - 7/10

Won the midfield battle alongside Joao Gomes despite coming up against two central midfielders who have become the most expensive signings in British history. Made a number of tackles and interceptions to thwart Chelsea.

Joao Gomes - 7/10

Known for his tireless defensive work, but he grabbed the assist as Cunha got Wolves back on level terms after driving through the middle of the park.

Pedro Neto - 8/10

Played a pivotal role in Wolves' second and third goals, with him finding Ait-Nouri and Cunha. Used his pace to create problems for the Chelsea rearguard, but was booked in the first half for catching Chilwell late.

Matheus Cunha - 9/10

Enjoyed a memorable afternoon by grabbing his first hat-trick in a Wolves shirt. Caused Chelsea's backline all sorts of problems as he cut in from out wide or stood between the hosts' central defenders.

Match statistics Chelsea Wolverhampton Wanderers 13 Shots 13 63.1 Possession 36.9 90 Pass success percentage 80 10 Aerials won 7 11 Tackles 17 8 Corners 1 Statistics according to WhoScored - Correct as of 4/2/2024

Man of the Match

Matheus Cunha

Cunha has shown glimpses of what he can produce in a Wolves shirt since initially heading to Molineux on loan from Atletico Madrid last year, but his performance against a Chelsea side low on confidence was impressive, and he was fully deserving of taking home the matchball thanks to grabbing a hat-trick.

The 24-year-old gave Gusto all sorts of problems all afternoon as he cut in from Wanderers' left-hand side, which ultimately resulted in him winning the penalty to allow him to complete his treble.

Wolves were unable to sign a striker during the final stages of the winter transfer window, which slammed shut on Thursday, and Cunha is in line to profit if he puts in more performances like this.