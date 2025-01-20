Chelsea beat Wolves 3-1 at Stamford Bridge with two quick goals in the second half. Wolves would have been relatively happy with how the first 20 minutes went, having not conceded. Although they offered very little threat to Chelsea's goal. After 24 minutes, Tosin Adarabioyo had the ball in the net, after Reece James's strike deflected into his path. Initially, the goal was ruled out for offside, but VAR overturned the decision.

Wolves had no real comeback and looked to be going in at half-time a goal down having not a had a single shot on target. Yet Chelsea dropped their intensity and when Robert Sanchez made something of a clanger from a Wolves corner it was Matt Doherty who reacted first to equalise.

Chelsea seemed to be struggling to get a foothold in the game until they broke on the hour mark, with a Reece James cross was flicked on by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Marc Cucurella unmarked in the box. The Spanish international had the time to have a touch before bundling the ball home. It was sloppy from Wolves. It was soon to get worse.

On 65 minutes, a Cole Palmer delivery from the left was won in the air emphatically by Trevoh Chalobah. Wolves players stood frozen to the spot, unable to react to Noni Madueke, who headed into an empty net. That knocked the wind out of Wolves's sails and sealed a Chelsea win.

Match Highlights

Chelsea Player Ratings

Robert Sancez - 6/10

Nothing less than a spectator for the vast majority of the first half, then made a mistake right before half-time to hand Wolves an equaliser.

Reece James - 6.5/10

Put in the cross which led to Chelsea's second goal marked an efficient evening for the Chelsea man. Fans would have been pleased to see him come off free of injury.

Tosin Adarabioyo - 7/10

Put Chelsea ahead with his first Premier League goal for Chelsea, showing composure in the process.

Trevoh Chalobah - 8/10

Looked very comfortable at times. He was a towering presence in the air that Wolves could not compete with. Having been loaned out at Palace, he now looks every inch the Chelsea player.

Marc Cucurella - 6.5/10

Didn't have the best of games early on compared to his usual standards, but Wolves were not able to take advantage. Kept his cool to stroke Chelsea into the lead.

Moses Caicedo - 6.5/10

Showed great tenacity at times, making life particularly difficult for Wolves at times. He also survived a nasty injury scare when it appeared he's injured his knee.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - 6.5/10

He flicked on nicely to ensure Cucurella had the great chance to put Chelsea 2-1 up. Would have been pleased to be in the starting line up and a winning team.

Cole Palmer - 6/10

Seemed to survive being hacked down cynically by Andre. Not at his rip-roaring best, but Wolves still had to be wary of him.

Pedro Neto - 5/10

Quite an underwhelming performance which resulted in him being replaced just after the hour mark by Jadon Sancho.

Noni Madueke - 6/10

Put Chelsea 3-1 up with 25 minutes to go, but he couldn't really miss.

Nicolas Jackson - 6/10

Poor link-up play in the first period from the Chelsea striker, made many onlookers wonder if he would see the second-half.

SUB - Jadon Sancho - 6/10

Brought on just after the hour mark. Looked neat and tidy without setting the world on fire.

SUB - Axel Disasi - 6/10

A god run out but not tested by Wolves.

SUB - Malo Gusto - 6/10

The contest was all but over when the full-back came on.

SUB - Joao Felix - 5/10

Had a six-minute cameo, but didn't make an impact.

SUB - Tyrique George

Brought on for five minutes, by which time the game was over.

Wolves Player Ratings

Jose Sa - 6/10

Got himself in a bit of a muddle when a defender attempted to head it back to him and ended up letting in yet more goals.

Emmanuel Agbado - 5/10

As a defender, he would not have been happy with how far away his team were from Chelsea players when the home side scored their second and third goals.

Santiago Bueno - 5/10

Like Agbado, he will not enjoy having to watch replays of Chelsea's second half goals.

Matt Doherty - 6/10

Was in the thick of it in the six-yard box to equalise in first-half injury time and give Wolves an unlikely repreive.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 6/10

Taken off with 15 minutes to go. Battled and toiled but it just wasn't enough for Wolves.

Joao Gomes - 7/10

Grew into the game and showed good resilience. If Wolves were to go down other clubs would be looking at the midfielder.

Andre - 6/10

Went into the book for a nasty hack at Cole Palmer.

Nelson Semedo - 6/10

Tried to cajole his troops, but in the end his Wolves side were simply second best.

Matheus Cunha - 6/10

Really not able to get into the game in the first 45 minutes. Had a great chance to switch the play and get Wolves in an attacking situation in the first period, but fluffed his lines.

Pablo Sarabia - 5/10

Made some runs but was never truly in the game.

Jorgen Strand-Larsen - 6/10

Sadly for Strand-Larsen, he was too often chasing without rather than with the ball.

SUB - Rodrigo Gomes - 6/10

Brought on with his side already 3-1 down.

SUB - Gonçalo Guedes - 6/10

Wolves had a small mountain to climb by the time Guedes came on.

SUB - Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - 5/10

Part of a Wolves triple substitution, that in the end, had no impact.

Man of the Match

Trevoh Chalobah

Trevoh Chalobah was a towering figure for Chelsea in the heart of the west Londoner’s defence. He looked comfortable on the deck too. In such a performance, you could see why he’s been talked about as a potential England starter in the future.

He had a big impact going forward to, leaping high to win Cole Palmer’s left wing cross that put a goal on a plate for Noni Madueke. He didn’t lose a battle all evening, which was vital in helping Chelsea get back to winning ways. With all the talent they have going forward, having defensive stability is vital.