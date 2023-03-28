Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kanté returning to action could do wonders for Enzo Fernández, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

The Frenchman is available for selection again after recovering from a hamstring injury, and Phillips is confident that he can free up his team-mate and help him to be the creative spark in Graham Potter's side.

Chelsea contract news — N'Golo Kanté

Kanté could also be about to hand Chelsea another boost by signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

According to 90min, while Paris Saint-Germain are in contact with the 31-year-old's representatives over a transfer, the Blues are confident that they'll agree an extension with him.

His existing deal expires at the end of the season, meaning that PSG will be able to pick him up for free if he doesn't sign a fresh deal at Chelsea.

Kanté joined the west London club from Leicester City back in 2016. His current employers paid their Premier League rivals £30m for his services, as reported by BBC Sport.

What has Simon Phillips said about N'Golo Kanté and Enzo Fernández?

Phillips is excited by the prospect of Kanté linking up with Fernández in the middle of the park.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Having him alongside Enzo Fernández would do wonders for Enzo. It will allow him to play a lot freer knowing he's got Kanté there alongside him winning the ball back and putting the tackles in and putting in the hard work so he can be the creative spark.

"I think that'd be a really good partnership. Let's just hope that he can stay fit."

Have Enzo Fernández and Chelsea missed having a player like N'Golo Kanté on the pitch?

Without a doubt. He just brings so much more stability to the Blues thanks to his defensive qualities.

As per FBref, the France international has ranked in the 89th percentile for tackles, the 92nd for interceptions, and the 84th for blocks among midfielders over the last year.

Chelsea have a lot of quality players in Kante's position, including Fernández, but none of them are as good at winning the ball back and stopping attacks as the former Leicester man is.

Simply put, his absence this season has really hurt Potter's side. Based on what Kante brings to the pitch, you get the feeling that Chelsea probably wouldn't be in 10th if he didn't get injured. With that in mind, then, the Stamford Bridge faithful will be hoping that he can stay fit for what's left of the campaign.