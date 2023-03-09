Chelsea won't see the "proper version" of Mykhailo Mudryk until next season, says journalist Dean Jones.

The winger has failed to make much of an impact following his big-money move from Shakhtar Donetsk in January, and Jones thinks he still has a lot of things to work on.

Chelsea news — Mykhailo Mudryk

Despite joining Chelsea in a mega £89m deal, as reported by BBC Sport, Mudryk has been unable to nail down a spot in Graham Potter's side.

As per Transfermarkt, the 22-year-old, who's valued at around £35m by the same website, has made just two starts in the Premier League following his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

His lack of game time has resulted in Arsenal legend Paul Merson claiming that he wasn't a Potter signing.

"Mykhailo Mudryk is an £88m signing sitting on the bench," Merson recently said in his Sky Sports column. "It tells you he's not Potter's player."

What has Dean Jones said about Mykhailo Mudryk and Chelsea?

Jones thinks the talent certainly is there with Mudryk but isn't expecting to see him at his best until next season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "They make so many changes to the 11 on a weekly basis and he's adapting to a new country, so it was always going to take him a while. Honestly, I don't think we'll see the proper version of him until next season.

"His quality is undoubted and we'll see more glimpses of that as the season wears on, but there's still so much to work on here for Mudryk both on and off the pitch to make sure that he thrives properly."

Will Mykhailo Mudryk improve next season?

You'd expect him to. He's still really young and has only just arrived in the Premier League, so it's hardly surprising that Chelsea fans are yet to see his Shakhtar form.

In the next campaign, there is a good chance that the Stamford Bridge faithful see a much better Mudryk, who's currently earning £100,000 a week, according to Capology. Still, there's no reason why he can't make a contribution now.

The Ukraine international really impressed on his debut against Liverpool, showing supporters that he can be a threat down that left-hand side.

"That was really good," Potter told Chelsea's official website when discussing Mudryk's display at Anfield.

The Blues boss later went on to add: "He will get supporters off their seats. His dribbling action is really high. He knows where the goal is."

Ultimately, while Mudryk hasn't set the world alight just yet, it'd be foolish to write him off already.