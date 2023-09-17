Highlights Chelsea's lack of goals has been a problem, and they may be considering bringing in another striker to improve their squad.

Ivan Toney has been identified as a potential signing for Chelsea, with journalist Paul Brown suggesting that he could greatly improve the team.

Toney is a more classic center-forward compared to Harry Kane, with great physicality and deadly finishing, which could make him a valuable addition to Chelsea's attack.

Chelsea could be looking to sign another striker in the near future, and journalist Paul Brown has given his verdict to GIVEMESPORT on a player who would improve Mauricio Pochettino's squad.

Although Nicolas Jackson was signed in the summer transfer window, Pochettino might be in the market for a more complete centre-forward.

Chelsea transfer news - Latest

Scoring goals has been a problem for Chelsea over the last couple of seasons. The Blues finished in 12th position in the Premier League last term - a disaster considering the size of the club and the money they've spent. This campaign, the west London club have found the back of the net just five times, as per FBref.

Late in the summer transfer window, Pochettino confirmed that the club were considering bringing in another player due to injuries to Armando Broja and Christopher Nkunku...

"It is a difficult situation because we had two strikers in Nkunku and Broja but they are injured. It is not easy in this moment to find the right profile. We are in the process, working to see if we can add some players in this area. But it is a job that is not easy for the club. For sure, they are working really hard to add some players."

Chelsea failed to bring in another striker before the deadline, so it will be interesting to see if they explore this possibility in January. Although new signing Jackson has been their main man in attack, at the age of 22, he's not the finished article just yet.

Ivan Toney would massively improve Chelsea - Paul Brown

Ivan Toney is a player who could be on the hunt for a move to a bigger club in the near future. According to The Times, Brentford are bracing for bids for the former Newcastle United striker, with his valuation expected to be in the region of £80m. Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea have a genuine interest in signing Toney, who is unable to play football until January after breaching betting rules.

Brown has suggested that Toney would massively improve Chelsea if the Blues were to secure his signature in the January transfer window. The journalist was quizzed on whether Toney could be Pochettino's Chelsea version of Harry Kane, who he managed during his time at Tottenham Hotspur. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"I think Ivan Toney would massively improve Chelsea if he comes back the same player he was when he was firing for Brentford. I think that would be a really interesting signing. I think there could be a lot of clubs interested in grabbing him when he's available to play again. I don't actually think he's very similar to Harry Kane. They play in a very different way. Toney is a much more classic kind of centre forward who plays off the last man. He doesn't drift into as deep positions as Kane did, and he's not the kind of player who has Kane's vision, picking out runners when they go beyond him. So I think they're very different profiles."

Toney could be one of the best strikers in the Premier League and he is the ideal modern-day centre-forward. Although he possesses great physicality, like a traditional number nine, he's also more than capable with his feet and is a deadly finisher.

Read More: Top 10 Strikers In The Premier League Ranked

Is Ivan Toney an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson?

Toney and Jackson are quite different profile-wise, which could be a good reason for Pochettino to look to add the former to his ranks. Toney is more of a physical, aerial presence, who scores a lot of the chances he has, whereas Jackson likes to try and take players on and isn't as physically imposing.

Ivan Toney vs Nicolas Jackson - League Career Stats Toney Jackson Appearances 331 55 Goals Per 90 0.53 0.44 Shots Per 90 2.26 2.41 Shot-Creating Actions Per 90 2.54 2.94 Key Passes Per 90 1.08 1.19 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.58 1.57 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 3.37 1.23 Stats according to FBref

Toney, however, does have Premier League experience and has started to excel over the last few years with Brentford. If you look at Toney's goals during his time at Brentford only, it's even higher, averaging 0.58 per 90 minutes.

In terms of proven ability, Toney, who has been regarded as 'world-class' by Hermann Hreidarsson, could be an upgrade on Jackson if we're talking about the here and now.