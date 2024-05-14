Highlights Chelsea will struggle to sell Armando Broja due to his lack of game time, Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues may need to settle for a price in the region of £25 million, far lower than their initial £50m valuation.

Selling Broja could help Chelsea avoid breaching the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Chelsea have been warned that it will not be easy to shift Armando Broja this summer due to the striker's lack of Premier League game time on loan at fellow West London club Fulham. Chelsea initially valued the Albanian forward around the £50 million mark, but due to losing his place in the Cottagers' team, have reportedly lowered their asking price to around £35m.

However, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Blues will struggle to get anywhere near their valuation of £35m and might be forced to settle for up to £25m less than their original asking price for the 22-year-old.

It 'Won't Be Easy' For Chelsea to Shift Broja

Jacobs has warned that Chelsea may have to lower their asking price even further

Broja joined Fulham on loan in the January transfer window but has struggled to break into the team, especially with the emergence of the excellent Rodrigo Muniz who has scored nine Premier League goals since the turn of the year. Broja has been restricted to just 80 minutes of top-flight action since his move to Craven Cottage, which has come in eight substitute appearances.

He has also failed to find the target during his limited time on the pitch, which has come at a cost to Chelsea as his form and lack of game time has dented the striker's value ahead of the summer transfer window. Before his move to Fulham, Broja returned to the Chelsea team following a lengthy cruciate ligament injury but found it difficult to rediscover his form in Mauricio Pochettino's struggling side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Broja scored six times in 32 Premier League appearances for Southampton in the 2021/22 campaign.

Chelsea decided to send him on loan to protect his value with Nicholas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku ahead of him in the Blues' pecking order, but it has not entirely gone to plan, which leaves the club's owner and chairman Todd Boehly in a sticky situation.

Broja: Latest On Chelsea Strikers' Future

Speaking to GMS last week, Jacobs warned that the £35m asking price for Broja was too ambitious, and this week has given a realistic indication of his current market value, should Chelsea look to sell the striker this year, despite what they had hoped to generate for the player they snapped up from Tottenham Hotspur's academy in 2009.

Jacobs said:

"I think Chelsea would bite their hand off if a suitor offered £35 million for Amando Broja, and very possibly now will have to consider offers between £25 and £30 million in order to get a permanent sale. "Maybe they will consider a loan with an option or an obligation, again to bring in some short-term finances and resolve the situation, but it certainly won't be easy to get even the lower end of their original valuation for Broja just because he's not been playing he's not been scoring."

Broja Sale Could Ease PSR Pressures

Chelsea are on thin ice when it comes to the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules

It is understandable that Chelsea are looking to bring in as much money as possible for Broja with the club so close to breaching the league's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). The club have even reportedly tried to sell their training base, Cobham, to themselves in order to comply with the strict rules.

However, Boehly and Chelsea are reportedly not too worried about breaching PSR rules, which could land the club in hot water should they fail to comply.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt