Chelsea would be making a 'big mistake' by selling Conor Gallagher because of one key reason revealed to GIVEMESPORT by journalist Paul Brown.

Gallagher has been subject to interest in a number of transfer window, but Brown insists Chelsea should keep the English midfielder at all costs.

Chelsea transfer news - Conor Gallagher

Had things gone slightly differently for Gallagher this summer, he might've been lining up for a club away from Stamford Bridge, such was the interest in his signature. West Ham United appeared to be the keenest party, with the Hammers seeing a whopping £40 million bid rejected by Chelsea in late July.

That was before the season had got underway, with the decision to keep a player who looked to be on the periphery of the Chelsea side causing confusion among the Blues fanbase. However, when the campaign got underway, it quickly became clear that Gallagher was in fact part of Mauricio Pochettino's plans, with the Argentine manager handing a number of minutes to the academy graduate.

So much so, in the absence of club captain Reece James, Gallagher was given the Chelsea armband - an indication of the trust Pochettino has in the ability of the London-born star.

That being said, there are still some question marks over Gallagher's Stamford Bridge future and with the 23-year-old's contract set to expire in less than two years time, it's been suggested by some that the Blues may have to cash in on the midfielder. But according to Brown, that would be a major mistake.

Chelsea summer signings Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m Deivid Washington (Santos) £17.1m Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution) £14m Cole Palmer (Manchester City) £42.5m All fees courtesy of Sky Sports

'It would be a big mistake' - Paul Brown

When quizzed by GIVEMESPORT on the prospect of Gallagher leaving Stamford Bridge, journalist Brown admitted that interest remained in the dynamic midfielder's services, but questioned the likelihood of him leaving the club in the near future. Hinting that Pochettino will likely continue playing Gallagher in the big matches, the reliable reporter has faith that the one-time Crystal Palace loanee can enjoy a stellar career with the club:

“He's someone who's been so determined to be a success at Chelsea, I find it hard to believe he would want to leave that club. He's Chelsea through and through, everyone knows it, he’s incredibly proud to play for the team and he’s in there now and doing pretty well. And I think unless the owners make a decision that they have an offer they can't refuse, I think he's staying there. I think it would be a big, big mistake for Chelsea to sell Gallagher.”

How much does Conor Gallagher earn?

One thing that could persuade Gallagher to leave Chelsea is his current salary. It's reported that Gallagher only pockets around £50,000 per week at the west London outfit, which is considerably less than players who may not be considered as important to the club.

Carney Chukwuemeka for example, who joined Chelsea in the summer of 2022, arrived at Stamford Bridge with a £100,000-per-week contract to hand - double that of teammate Gallagher's. Whereas new arrivals Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer and Robert Sanchez have all acquired larger weekly pay packets than Gallagher, hinting that a new bumper deal might be around the corner for the England international.

Should Chelsea renew Conor Gallagher's contract?

If stories are to be believed, that's exactly what they're looking to do. A story from the Daily Mail revealed Gallagher's representatives and the Chelsea hierarchy have planned talks together in the coming weeks, with the Blues hoping to wrap a deal up before he enters the final 18 months of his deal.

Ever since Todd Boehly and Co. took charge at Chelsea, they've been ruthless with their contract renewal stance, with the likes of Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante having previously been sold or released because of their contract statuses.

How important is Conor Gallagher to Chelsea?

Based on this season's showings, very. Gallagher has featured in every game for Chelsea so far this season, while notching up nine starts out of their 10 outings. Among those there have been four games where Gallagher has captained the side, further emphasising his importance to the side.

Granted, the performances have been left wanting at times from Chelsea this season, but that's been no fault of Gallagher's. According to WhoScored, the nine-cap England star is Chelsea's best performer for the 2023/24 season, boasting an average match rating of 7.17.

If the capital club wants to continue their development under Pochettino and Boehly, maintaining that link between the academy and the first team will be crucial, and despite the riches under their belt, Gallagher continues to prove that sometimes quality can be found within the existing set-up.