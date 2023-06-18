Chelsea will be willing to let Conor Gallagher depart the club this summer if a suitable offer arrives, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs reveals to GIVEMESPORT.

Gallagher has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge for some time, but Jacobs admits Chelsea aren't in a rush to sell.

Chelsea transfer news - Conor Gallagher

After splurging well over £500 million on fresh talent in the previous two transfer windows, Chelsea now enter the 2023 market with their tails somewhat between their legs.

It's claimed by The Athletic that Chelsea will be forced into a fire sale this summer in order to comply with FFP regulations, meaning a number of squad players could be on the chopping block.

One of those names is Gallagher, who broke into the Chelsea senior team following a number of loan spells last season, but could soon see his Blues career cut short.

According to a report from Football Insider, the two-time European champions will sanction a move for Gallagher, should the right offer arrive in their inbox.

Just one of a number of Chelsea players said to be available this summer, there are suggestions by Football Insider that a fee of £30 million could be enough to persuade the Blues to let Gallagher leave.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Gallagher leaving Chelsea?

When asked about the latest regarding Gallagher's Chelsea future, CBS reporter Jacobs insisted they are open to selling him during this window.

On the London-born midfielder, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Chelsea are in no rush to sell Conor Gallagher but it's absolutely true that at the right price, he'll be on the market and there are several clubs that are looking at him.”

Who is interested in signing Gallagher from Chelsea?

An England international with his best years to come, there's nothing to suggest Gallagher won't have plenty of suitors, especially given the relatively low fee he might be available for.

According to the earlier Football Insider report, Newcastle United are just one Premier League side monitoring his situation, with Eddie Howe said to be keen on the midfielder.

Elsewhere, as per 90min, Brighton & Hove Albion have emerged as a shock suitor for the 23-year-old's signature, with Roberto De Zerbi keen to bolster his squad ahead of a European tour next season.

Brighton shocked the Premier League when they finished sixth, meaning unlike Chelsea, Brighton will be competing on the continent for the 2023/24 campaign.