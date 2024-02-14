Highlights Mauricio Pochettino's job at Chelsea is at risk if their form doesn't improve soon.

Xabi Alonso could be a potential target to replace him, and Chelsea won't be afraid of Liverpool interest.

Alonso may take some convincing to join Chelsea, especially if Liverpool make an approach.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino could be under pressure if their form doesn't drastically improve, and journalist Dean Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso could be the first man they turn to, despite interest from Liverpool.

Chelsea secured an important victory at Selhurst Park on Monday night thanks to a brace from Conor Gallagher and a late strike from Enzo Fernandez. The win would have slightly eased the pressure on Pochettino, but the Blues need to build some momentum and start to climb up the Premier League table. The west London club left it late to grab the three points, but getting the result was the primary objective.

The Argentinian manager will undoubtedly feel he needs more time to implement his style and allow the plethora of young talent to adapt to life at the club, but Chelsea fans have shown that their patience is running thin.

Chelsea appointing Xabi Alonso 'would make sense'

Journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea opting to appoint Bayer Leverkusen manager Alonso if they were to sack Pochettino would make sense, as he's someone who understands the Premier League and will be able to help their current squad reach their full potential. The Spanish coach has transformed Leverkusen this season and currently has his side competing for the Bundesliga title. Their latest victory over Bayern Munich, who sit in second place, gave them a five-point lead at the top.

Xabi Alonso vs Mauricio Pochettino - managerial record 2023/2024 Stats Alonso Pochettino Matches 31 33 Won 27 17 Drawn 4 5 Lost 0 11 Goals for 93 64 Goals against 22 47 Points 85 56 Points per game 2.74 1.70 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 13/02/2024

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are confident they can prise Alonso away from the Bundesliga club at the end of the season, with Jurgen Klopp announcing that he will depart. If Chelsea were to make a move to bring Alonso to Stamford Bridge, it could be a difficult deal to get over the line.

It's understood that Alonso is highly appreciated by Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali, but the Spanish manager is also attracting interest from Bayern and Liverpool. Speaking on his future after Chelsea's victory over Palace, Pochettino confessed that he doesn't care about the rumours...

“I don’t care about the rumours. I don’t care about the tension. I don’t care about the pressure. I don’t care about the stresses. We know really well which is our reality and we are going to keep working.”

Dean Jones - Chelsea could turn to Alonso

Jones has suggested that Alonso could be one of the first managers that Chelsea turn to if they opt to sack Pochettino in the near future. Despite interest from Liverpool, the journalist adds that the Blues won't be fearful of going head-to-head to secure the signature of Alonso. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I don't think Chelsea would have any fear over going head-to-head with anyone for a manager. Obviously, at face value, it seems very unlikely Xabi Alonso would choose to manage Chelsea over Liverpool. But right now, Liverpool haven't made that move to get Alonso and so it could become interesting if Chelsea were to sack Pochettino, it'd be interesting to see if Liverpool suddenly did make them move for Alonso because they couldn't really risk a situation like that opening up because he'd be one of the first people you'd turn to."

Chelsea could flourish away from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea were recently defeated by Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge, and the supporters booed the players and Pochettino at half-time as well as at the end of the game. The toxicity has started to build at their home ground over the last few months, which could be having a detrimental effect on the players and their performance.

Journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that playing away from Stamford Bridge over the next few weeks could be a positive for the Blues. It allows the players to escape the pressure of playing in front of their home supporters, who are understandably frustrated, and their recent victory against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park certainly helps back up Jacobs' point. Chelsea will now travel to Manchester City in the Premier League before a trip to Wembley Stadium for the Carabao Cup final.