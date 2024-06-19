Highlights Chelsea are still negotiating a deal for Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran.

The Blues are hoping to strike a cheaper deal for the Colombia international.

Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is set to leave with Chelsea among potential destinations.

Chelsea are yet to agree a deal with Aston Villa to sign striker Jhon Duran as the Blues are ‘hoping for a lower fee’ than £40million, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Despite recent reports suggesting the two sides have agreed on a deal, Chelsea are still in negotiations with Villa and ‘nothing is agreed yet’, according to Jacobs.

In January, the Blues were willing to offer around £25 million for the Colombia international, who struggled for playing time in his debut Premier League season.

The talented forward made just three appearances in the starting lineup and now reportedly prefers a move to Stamford Bridge, where he would compete for playing time with Nicolas Jackson.

Duran, who signed a five-year deal with Villa last year, struggled to outshine Ollie Watkins last campaign as Villa finished fourth, their highest league placing since 1996.

Chelsea ‘Serious’ About Duran Deal

Set for negotiations with Villa

Jacobs, speaking to GMS, suggests that Chelsea are ‘quite serious’ about completing a deal for Duran this summer after an unsuccessful attempt in January:

“So my understanding is that nothing is agreed yet, despite some suggestions that a £40 million package was already verbally in place. That's not my understanding. “Chelsea are negotiating and perhaps hoping for a lower fee than that number, regardless of Villa’s valuation. And in January, the ballpark was more around the £25 million mark. “So we wait and see what the final amount is if things progress. But Chelsea are quite serious at the moment about Duran.”

Chelsea’s interest in Duran ‘always existed’, according to his agent Jonathan Herrera, who clarified that new manager Enzo Maresca’s appointment should not affect the situation.

The Italian will be keen to add another attacker after a season full of ups and downs for Nicolas Jackson, who struggled to stay consistent in his debut season in England.

Duran, meanwhile, spent just 462 minutes on the pitch in the Premier League last season but showed glimpses of promise off the bench.

Jhon Duran Stats (2023-24) Appearances Goals Minutes per goal Premier League 23 5 93 Conference League 10 2 222 UECL Qualifiers 2 1 83 FA Cup 1 0 – EFL Cup 1 0 –

Chelsea ‘Scout’ Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

He could leave Napoli this summer

Chelsea have scouted Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ‘many times’ as the star winger looks to leave Italy this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are keen to add another winger to their ranks this summer and could be tempted for a summer move for Kvaratskhelia, who just became available on the market.

According to Romano, multiple Premier League clubs, as well as PSG, have been showing interest in the Georgia international over the past year, including Chelsea.

Last week, Kvaratskhelia’s representatives announced his plans to leave Napoli following an uninspiring last season – after winning the Scudetto last year, the club finished only 10th in Serie A.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-06-24.