Chelsea are yet to hold a meeting with Inter Milan about signing goalkeeper André Onana, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 27-year-old is one shot-stopper the Blues are thought to be interested in as they look to strengthen between the sticks this summer.

Chelsea transfer news — André Onana

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea have already reached out and spoken to Onana about a move to Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2023/24 season.

According to The Telegraph, if the Cameroonian does leave the San Siro in the next transfer window, he could cost £40m, though Galetti has suggested that his price tag may be much higher than that.

The above comes amid doubts around Edouard's Mendy's future at the club.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this month that the former Rennes man could leave Chelsea at the end of the season.

What has Rudy Galetti said about André Onana and Chelsea?

Galetti says Chelsea are interested in Onana, as well as Leeds United's Illan Meslier and Brentford's David Raya, but are yet to speak to Inter about acquiring the player.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Italian journalist said: "At the moment, no official meeting between Chelsea and Inter has taken place to talk about Onana, who is also on [Man] United's list.

"Chelsea remain interested but, considering the high price tag and given the unclear situation of Kepa [Arrizabalaga] and Mendy, they are monitoring other goalkeepers, such as Illan Meslier and David Raya."

Should Chelsea start talks with Inter Milan over a deal for André Onana?

It's pretty clear that Chelsea need to sign a new number one this summer. Mendy seems to be heading for the exit door, while Kepa has had some difficulties since joining the Blues, hence why they bought the former.

With that in mind, it probably would be wise for the west London club and Todd Boehly to start talks with Inter about signing Onana. He could definitely be a good option for them in the transfer window.

The ex-Ajax star actually has one of the best save percentages in Serie A this term, 76.1%, as per FBref.

A lot may depend on Mauricio Pochettino, who's thought to be excited about taking over at Chelsea. The Argentine may prefer Raya or Meslier, for example.

However, looking at how Onana has performed in the current campaign, he has to be somebody who the Blues seriously consider this summer.