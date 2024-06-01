Highlights Enzo Maresca will have the opportunity to assess the youth players at Chelsea during pre-season ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Blues must focus on developing youth players to both contribute to the first team and generate revenue.

Omari Hutchinson is among the group of exciting youngsters looking to follow in the footsteps of Levi Colwill and Conor Gallagher.

Chelsea's vast spending, first under Roman Abramovich, who purchased the West London club in 20003, and now under Todd Boehly, has often blocked the pathways for young, academy players hoping to make it into the first team. Nonetheless, it is without question that Cobham, the Blues' training centre, produces a plethora of top-quality talent.

While elite talents such as Mason Mount, Reece James, Fikayo Tomori, and even Bayern Munich's superstar, Jamal Musiala, all spent their formative years at Chelsea's academy, the purpose of a Premier League side's academy is far greater than simply producing the very best young players in the world.

As evidenced by Manchester City and Liverpool, two of the Premier League's most organised clubs over the last ten years, consistently producing and selling, if they're not up to the required levels of their first teams, Premier League standard players are imperative in generating extra revenue, allowing the two clubs to spend more on players who could make a difference to their first teams.

Related Every Premier League Club's 2024/25 Pre-Season Fixtures & Results England's top-flight clubs are jetting off across the globe this year. Stay up to date with all the fixtures and results from Premier League preseason

Chelsea has always been a club with a fierce winning reputation at youth level. The Stamford Bridge club won the FA Youth Cup on five consecutive occasions between 2014 and 2019, and the UEFA Youth League twice, in 2015 and 2016. While many of the players involved in these teams have gone on to make significant impacts in the Premier League, English Football League, and beyond, Chelsea failed to sell their youth players for lofty fees as Man City and Liverpool have done so successfully in recent years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mason Mount's £55m transfer to Manchester United is the record figure Chelsea have sold an academy graduate for.

It's clear that, at some point, Financial Fair Play regulations are going to catch up with Boehly's radical approach to transfers, so Chelsea are going to need to produce youth players that can both make an impact on their first team and be sold to generate extra revenue, facilitating their sometimes erratic spending. So, who are the five Chelsea youth players who could make a name for themselves during this summer's upcoming pre-season?

1 Leo Casteldine

The attacking midfielder made his senior debut last season

Plenty of noise is being made about Chelsea's latest exciting attacking midfielder to come through the ranks at Cobham, Leo Casteldine. With an engine that earned the Kingston-born attacking midfielder comparisons to first-team player, Connor Gallagher, Casteldine is capable of playing deeper in midfield or even in the backline.

The midfielder, who scored 10 goals in 18 Premier League 2 appearances last season, will be hoping for some minutes in pre-season to force first-team coaches to take further notice or to put himself in the shop window for a loan move to an English Football League club.

Leo Casteldine's U23 Stats (2023/24) Appearances 18 Goals 10 Assists 9

2 Bashir Humphreys

Humphreys played on loan for Swansea City last season

Humphreys has been around for a while, and the centre-back may feel like it's make or break for him at Chelsea this summer. Capped at every England youth level, Humphreys has already gained valuable experience playing in both Germany's and England's second tier. Known for his ball-playing abilities, and thriving in the middle of Swansea City's defensive structure, Humphreys will be hoping to finally get a chance to showcase his talent in Chelsea's first team this summer.

Liverpool's upcoming defender, Jarrel Quansah, made the step up from the Football League to the Premier League look seamless last season. Humphreys, after two successful loan spells, will have every confidence that he could produce something similar next season.

Bashir Humphreys' Career Stats Appearances 40 Goals 1 Assists 0

3 Omari Hutchinson

The young winger is already attracting interest from top clubs

Chelsea will have a decision on their hands this summer, as Omari Hutchinson returns to Stamford Bridge after impressing during Ipswich Town's promotion campaign. The 20-year-old represented England at youth level, but has since gone on to feature for Jamaica's first team, and is one of the hottest youth products at Chelsea. He spent his time in his formative years at Arsenal and was once even praised by Pele, recalling: "Pele said a few nice words to me and let me sit on his knee. We then took a group photo with him."

Hutchinson scored 10 goals in 44 appearances on loan at Ipswich Town last season, reportedly alerting interest from Stuttgart, who finished second in the Bundesliga last season. As previously mentioned, Chelsea haven't been great at selling academy players for significant fees in recent years. Stamford Bridge bosses will be watching Hutchinson's pre-season form to assess whether the winger could make a meaningful difference to Chelsea's first team, or whether they should entertain interest from some of Europe's top clubs.

Omari Hutchinson's Career Stats Appearances 44 Goals 10 Assists 6

4 Alex Matos

The attacking midfielder is displaying early signs of promise

Chelsea signed Alex Matos from Norwich City in 2023, and the young attacking midfielder's talents caught the interest of departing manager, Mauricio Pochettino, who rewarded Matos with his Premier League debut against Fulham last season.

Matos spent the second half of the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Huddersfield Town, where he made 19 appearances for the relegated Championship side. Matos, who played predominantly as a midfielder or holding midfielder during his time in the second tier, displayed strong ball-winning abilities that have since prompted interest from Fulham and Everton.

Related Enzo Maresca Urged to 'Deliver’ in First Chelsea Season Maresca took Leicester to the Championship title in his debut year at the King Power Stadium

It's unclear what's in store for Matos next season. Enzo Maresca will undoubtedly cast his eye on the 19-year-old, emerging talent in pre-season, before deciding whether Matos is good enough to be in and around Chelsea's first team or if he needs another loan or a permanent sale to fulfil his clear potential.

Alex Matos' Career Stats Appearances 31 Goals 1 Assists 0

5 Jimmy Jay-Morgan

The £3m starlet is yet to make his professional debut

Jimmy Jay-Morgan's electric goal-scoring form for Southampton's Premier League 2 side prompted Chelsea to sign the teenage striker for £3m before he'd made a professional appearance. Given the lofty price tag for an unproven 18-year-old prospect, he's clearly a player the Blues' bosses have high hopes for.

Jay-Morgan had a steady 2023/24 season in Chelsea's U21 team, scoring 8 times in 20 appearances. Considered a natural finisher, Jay-Morgan could be someone the west London club's first-team coaches cast their eye on this summer, given their strikers' difficulties in converting key chances last season.

Jimmy Jay Morgan's Youth Career Stats Premier League 2 appearances 24 Premier League 2 goals 11 Premier League 2 assists 6

Related 11 Special Youngsters That Will Continue Jurgen Klopp's Legacy at Liverpool Jurgen Klopp's true-hearted faith in youth will give Arne Slot broadened horizons right from the start of his Liverpool tenure.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 01/06/2024)