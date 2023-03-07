Chelsea’s chances of advancing past Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League ‘are slim’, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The two teams have been in contrasting form of late, and Dortmund will take a slender 1-0 advantage to Stamford Bridge for this intriguing clash this evening.

Chelsea news – Champions League

Despite a fast start to his Chelsea career, manager Graham Potter has been under immense pressure of late following a string of disappointing results.

A narrow victory over relegation-threatened Leeds United last time out has lifted the mood slightly in west London, but the head coach remained measured when asked if the Dortmund game could change his Chelsea tenure.

“I’m not really thinking in that way,” Potter said. “I’m just thinking about how important it is for the team and the club. It’s a chance to get to the last eight. We’re playing against a top opponent in a really good vein of form. It’s a huge challenge.”

Dortmund have won 10 consecutive games in all competitions since returning from the World Cup and are level on points with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have won just three of their last 16 fixtures and have failed to score more than one goal on in a game since beating Bournemouth on 27 December.

What has Jones said about Chelsea?

Jones has told GMS that Chelsea have to go into tonight’s fixture believing they can still advance to the quarter-final stage.

He said: “In terms of the Champions League and getting through, their chances are slim. But certainly, they've got to go into it believing that the Champions League is still alive for them.

“They had big chances in the first leg. Dortmund, don’t get me wrong, they are one of the best teams in Europe at the moment, they've won every single game since the restart, and the confidence that brings is immense.

“But this is Chelsea, and if they want to retain their status as one of the biggest clubs in Europe, this is the stage you do it on.”

Does Potter need a win tonight?

Reliable reporter Simon Phillips previously informed GMS that the games against Leeds and Dortmund could be crucial to Potter’s future at Chelsea.

The pivotal double-header got off to a good start over the weekend, and if the Blues can earn a place in the last eight of the Champions League this evening, Potter may be able to start looking ahead rather than over his shoulder.

Another defeat could prove to be fatal for the tactician’s time at Chelsea, though, meaning the Dortmund clash should be very intriguing.