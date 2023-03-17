Chelsea have now made ‘progress’ under manager Graham Potter following a tricky run of form, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues have endured a very frustrating season so far but have shown signs of turning a corner of late, relieving some of the pressure that was building on Potter’s shoulders.

Chelsea news – Graham Potter

Things initially went according to plan when Potter succeeded former boss Thomas Tuchel back in September as he oversaw a nine-game unbeaten run upon his arrival in west London.

However, just three victories in Chelsea’s subsequent 17 fixtures across all competitions followed, raising serious doubts over the English tactician’s tenure.

Jacobs previously told GMS that Potter was facing a ‘very key period’ at Stamford Bridge, and luckily for him, three consecutive victories followed against Leeds United, Borussia Dortmund, and Leicester City.

With Chelsea now back on track, the club’s supporters can perhaps start to be hopeful once again, while the hierarchy will surely feel justified in their decision to stick behind the manager.

What has Jacobs said about Chelsea?

Jacobs told GMS: “What we've seen now is progress, and that's really all the Chelsea ownership group have ever asked for, that the project is moving in the right direction.

“Graham Potter, from day one, was never going to be judged solely on whether Champions League football was reached or not.

“Of course, Chelsea always want to be in that tournament, but there was an appreciation that Potter had joined after quite a lot of upheaval, both positive and negative at the football club.

“He hadn't had a window at that point, and then in the January window, a lot of ambitious and exciting signings came in, but with no time to bed in.

“There was a growing list of injuries as well, so Potter had no opportunity to pick his best XI or select any XI consistently, often through circumstances out of his control, and the ownership group always appreciated that.”

Where could Chelsea finish this season?

Chelsea are currently sitting in mid-table and a place in the top four is currently looking behind their reach unless an unlikely series of results occur.

Nevertheless, Potter’s charges are still only five points behind sixth-placed Liverpool, so could still qualify for next term’s Europa League or Europa Conference League.

Chelsea also have a Champions League quarter-final clash to look forward to next month, and progress in that competition would further enhance Potter’s resurgence.