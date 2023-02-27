Chelsea have done their ‘due diligence’ on managers such as Zinedine Zidane and Luis Enrique, albeit before they hired current boss Graham Potter

The Blues are enduring a hugely disappointing season, piling the pressure on Potter’s shoulders and sparking speculation over his long-term future at the club.

Chelsea news – Zidane and Enrique

A 2-0 defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last time out means Chelsea have now won just two of their last 15 Premier League matches.

That run has all but ended the west London outfit’s hopes of finishing inside the top four and qualifying for next season’s Champions League with a handful of top coaches linked with replacing Potter.

The likes of Zidane, Enrique, Hansi Flick, who have all won the Champions League, and Mauricio Pochettino have all been tentatively linked with succeeding Potter in the Stamford Bridge dugout.

However, it seems as though the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager will have a little while longer to prove his credentials to the Chelsea hierarchy.

According to Matt Law of The Telegraph, the next two games for the capital club will be ‘make or break’ for Potter’s Chelsea career.

What has Phillips said about Chelsea?

When asked if Chelsea have already started to think about potential heirs for Potter, Phillips disclosed that background work was done on possible candidates after Thomas Tuchel was sacked.

In an interview with GMS, he said: “There are others they've considered.

“They have looked at Zinedine Zidane as well as one of the options if they want to go down that route of a more experienced type of manager. And also, obviously, Luis Enrique is another one that they considered at the time.

“But those were all just due diligence and some names that were on the initial list that they looked at when they wanted to replace Tuchel, and obviously, they chose Graham Potter.”

Who do Chelsea play next?

The two crucial clashes that Potter reportedly has before he’s likely to be axed are at home to Leeds United and Borussia Dortmund.

Leeds are fighting to avoid relegation from the Premier League while Bundesliga giants Dortmund are in fine form and hold a 1-0 advantage from the first leg on their last-16 Champions League tie.

Anything other than two victories would be considered an underperformance by Chelsea, and is likely to spell the end of Potter’s rein.

Only time will tell who Chelsea target if Potter is relieved of his duties, but with their squad and financial backing, they won’t be short of takers.