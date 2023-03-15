Chelsea manager Graham Potter ‘really likes’ Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, reliable CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues are believed to be in the market for a new centre-forward given their struggles in-front of goal this season and could target the talented 23-year-old in the summer.

Chelsea transfer news – Dusan Vlahovic

Jacobs has previously reported that there is a ‘very real possibility’ that Vlahovic will leave Juventus in 2023 after struggling to settle in Turn.

It was claimed that several European clubs were in contact with the Serbia international’s agent, and Chelsea were listed as one of the sides to have reached out.

Vlahovic only joined Juve in a £66 million deal from Fiorentina as recently as January 2022, but things have been far from plain sailing for him during his short time at the Serie A giants.

The Old Lady’s pragmatic style under manager Massimiliano Allegri has arguably stunted the attacker’s progress, while off-field issues have seen them deducted 15 points this season.

Whether Juventus can finally get the best out of Vlahovic and convince him to stay remains to be seen, but he’s unlikely to be short of potential suitors should he wish to depart.

What has Jacobs said about Vlahovic?

Jacobs has told GMS that even if Chelsea do sign Joao Felix permanently, then they will still want a ‘traditional striker’ ahead of next term.

He said: “If Chelsea were to sign Felix permanently, then I think that they will want another kind of traditional striker, but I'm not convinced that it will be (Tammy) Abraham as a kind of leading target.

“So, Vlahovic, for me, is still one to watch from Chelsea's point of view, and that's because I think there's a real opportunity to prise him away from Juventus, especially given their circumstances at the moment.

“He's not been particularly happy playing under Max Allegri, and Graham Potter really likes Vlahovic as well.”

Would Vlahovic be a good signing?

Vlahovic established himself as one of Europe’s most promising marksmen throughout his time at Fiorentina, racking up 49 goals and eight assists in 108 appearances for La Viola.

The 6 foot 3 ace been unable to kick-on as many expected him to at Juve, though, finding the back of the net on 19 occasions in his 47 outings for Allegri’s charges, setting up six further strikes for his teammates.

It’s clear that Vlahovic is still a threat in the final third, however, and Potter could be the ideal manager to get the best out of him should he arrive at Chelsea.