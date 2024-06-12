Highlights Chelsea may have a 'slight edge' in the race to sign Michael Olise this summer.

Chelsea might have a ‘slight edge’ in the race for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise over Manchester United, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jacobs suggested that a right-sided winger is higher on the list of priorities for Chelsea than it is for Man United, and the Blues could move ‘more aggressively’ to sign the in-form Palace forward.

He revealed that United are currently targeting four signings in other areas, including a new centre-back and a striker. Operating on a limited budget, the Red Devils may not have enough funds to pursue a deal for Olise without major outgoings this summer.

After spending over £1bn on new signings during Todd Boehly’s era, Chelsea are set to limit their spending too, as they look to raise money by offloading multiple players this transfer window to avoid breaching the Premier League’s financial rules.

Chelsea Battle Man United for Olise

A right-sided winger is their priority

Jacobs, speaking to GMS, has suggested Chelsea could move for Olise sooner than Man United this summer since he is higher on their list of priorities. He said:

“The only thing that might give Chelsea the slight edge is just they may be more inclined to move more aggressively, and perhaps the right-sided winger is a slightly higher priority compared to Manchester United, who will be looking for a striker, a left-sided central midfielder, a young left back and the centre back. “I don't think that the right-sided winger for Manchester United is quite as high on the list of priorities.”

Chelsea were close to signing Olise last summer after they activated his £35m release clause, but the talented winger chose to extend his deal with Palace and now his price tag could be as high as £60m, according to recent reports.

Olise, who joined Palace in 2021 from Reading, had a fantastic season for the Eagles, and was called "sensational" by former Liverpool man Jan Molby. He is now unlikely to stay beyond the summer as multiple Premier League clubs show interest.

Michael Olise Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Premier League 19 10 6 128

Lukaku Set for Chelsea Departure

Saudi Pro League clubs could afford him

Forgotten Chelsea man Romelu Lukaku could finally be on his way out on a permanent deal this summer as Saudi Pro League clubs are keen on securing his services before next season, Ben Jacobs has told GMS.

He suggested that clubs from the Middle East would be able to afford Lukaku’s £38m release clause and end his second stint at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku, who had another solid season in Serie A, is also being followed by Napoli after showing he can still consistently score goals in Italy.

Chelsea are likely to boost their transfer budget by cashing in on multiple players this summer, including Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah, Ian Maatsen and Armando Broja.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-06-24.