Chelsea have enjoyed a merry-go-round of managers in their recent history – but that notion spans back to the start of the Roman Abramovich era. Perhaps thanks to the Russian’s short lack of persistence, many names came and went as the club’s managers across his 19-year ownership.

His arrival in 2003 altered the entire landscape of English football, immediately catapulting the Blues to near the top of the pile, with them looking to contend on all fronts. That all came to an end in 2022 with American businessman Todd Boehly buying the club for an eye-watering £4.25 billion.

Much has been the same under Boehly, however, with managerial quick changes, akin to those seen at the theatre, being an aspect of his management that has carried over from his Russian predecessor, with the likes of Thomas Tuchel, Frank Lampard and Graham Potter all struggling to impress under the new ownership.

Barrel successfully scraped, Mauricio Pochettino is the latest recruit to be testing their powers at Stamford Bridge – but who does he compare to the rest since the arrival of the deep-pocketed Abramovich? We’ve ranked all 15 bosses from best to worst below, taking the following ranking factors into account.

1 Jose Mourinho

July 2004 - September 2007, July 2013 - December 2015

The self-proclaimed ‘Special One’, Jose Mourinho’s most memorable stint in football management came at Stamford Bridge. A reliable figure at Porto, where had won the Champions League, Mourinho went on to build one of the best defences the Premier League has ever been witness to with the likes of John Terry and Ricardo Carvalho at the heart of his side's backline.

In the west of the capital, he was backed by never-seen-before spending – and in his first season at the helm, enjoyed a record-breaking one with 95 points to their name, while conceding just 15 goals. Although he may not have the best points per game rate (2.09) on the list, his haul of trophies speaks for itself.

Jose Mourinho - Chelsea Managerial Statistics Tenure July 2004 - September 2007, July 2013 - December 2015 Matches 321 Wins 204 Draws 65 Losses 52 Points per game 2.09 Trophies Premier League (04/05, 05/06, 14/15), FA Cup (06/07), League Cup (04/05, 06/07, 14/15), Community Shield (05/06)

2 Carlo Ancelotti

July 2009 - May 2011

Following a string of underwhelming appointments, up stepped Carlo Ancelotti for one of the daunting roles in English football, and he knew that anything but a league title would be considered unsatisfactory by Abramovich and Co. The now Real Madrid chief was an instant hit as he guided them to the club’s first – and only – Premier League and FA Cup double.

As he struggled to emulate his maiden season brilliance, posting just 71 points, Ancelotti eventually paid the price and was reportedly given the axe in the tunnel following a 1-0 defeat to Everton, a team he’d later go on to manage – but his first term in the dugout was one to remember.

Carlo Ancelotti - Chelsea Managerial Statistics Tenure July 2009 - May 2011 Matches 109 Wins 68 Draws 17 Losses 24 Points per game 2.03 Trophies Premier League (09/10), FA Cup (09/10), Community Shield (09/10)

3 Thomas Tuchel

January 2021 - September 2022

Thomas Tuchel was given the chop before the majority of Chelsea fans wanted him to, especially given it took the German tactician just six months to etch his name into the club’s history books. Upon his appointment, the west London-based outfit transformed into a three-at-the-back machine, going unbeaten in his first 14 games.

His side conceded just twice in that time – and although the attack wasn’t as telepathic, Chelsea’s second-ever Champions League victory, courtesy of a 1-0 win over Manchester City, was Tuchel’s standout moment at the helm. Now plying his trade at Bayern Munich, his Chelsea stint lasted 100 games - and he won 63 of them.

Thomas Tuchel - Chelsea Managerial Statistics Tenure January 2021 - September 2022 Matches 100 Wins 63 Draws 19 Losses 18 Points per game 2.08 Trophies Champions League (20/21), FIFA Club World Cup (21/22)

4 Antonio Conte

After Mourinho’s aura wore off the second time around, Antonio Conte was given the keys in July 2016 and lasted two years in the Stamford Bridge hot seat, becoming one of only three men to have overseen 100 games as Chelsea boss under Abramovich. If it wasn’t for his side’s sheer dip in form in what would be his final season, who knows what Chelsea could’ve achieved under the former Juventus custodian?

After the Premier League outfit finished 10th in the previous campaign, the 54-year-old, one of the best top-flight managers based on statistics, oversaw a league-winning season with an impressive tally of 93 points after winning 30 of their 38 top-flight outings. They also reached – yet lost – the FA Cup final under his stewardship that year, before finally getting their hands on the trophy one year later.

Antonio Conte - Chelsea Managerial Statistics Tenure July 2016 - July 2018 Matches 106 Wins 70 Draws 15 Losses 21 Points per game 2.12 Trophies Premier League (16/17), FA Cup (17/18)

5 Roberto Di Matteo

March 2012 - November 2012

A revered name around Stamford Bridge circles pre-appointment, Roberto Di Matteo cemented his status as a bonafide club legend during his less-than-nine months in charge by leading them to the first Champions League trophy in their storied history as a club. Just two weeks earlier, Di Matteo had masterminded an FA Cup final victory over Liverpool.

And when you consider that unbelievable feat, sacking him less than a year later seems a bizarre decision. Overall, the Italian oversaw just 42 games as Chelsea boss in the Abramovich era – only two managers took charge of fewer – but the significance of his success is laced with joyous Chelsea fans.

Roberto Di Matteo - Chelsea Managerial Statistics Tenure March 2012 - November 2012 Matches 42 Wins 25 Draws 8 Losses 9 Points per game 1.98 Trophies Champions League (11/12), FA Cup (11/12)

6 Maurizio Sarri

July 2018 - June 2019

While Maurizio Sarri’s one-season stint at Chelsea was plagued by increasing criticism, it’s important to remember that he won the Europa League six years after their first, finished third behind Manchester City and Liverpool and reached another domestic final, only to lose on penalties. In hindsight, the Italian was dealt a poor hand but played a spectacular game.

The cigarette-chewing boss oversaw 63 games in England before receiving his P45. Tactically, he was questioned by many and his very public bust-up with Kepa Arrizabalaga, who refused to be substituted during the League Cup final, may not have helped his case, pointing to player power concerns in the dressing room.

Maurizio Sarri - Chelsea Managerial Statistics Tenure July 2018 - June 2019 Matches 63 Wins 40 Draws 11 Losses 12 Points per game 2.08 Trophies Europa League (18/19)

7 Rafael Benitez

November 2012 - June 2013

Forever remembered fondly by Liverpool fans far and wide, many forget that Rafael Benitez took charge of the West Londoners for 48 games between November 2012 and June 2013. Taking over from popular figure Di Matteo proved to be a struggle for the Spaniard, though he does have the 2012/13 Europa League to show for his 48-game stint in the capital.

Appointed merely as an interim, his third-placed finish in the English top tier and a record of 28 wins from 48 games was not enough to convince Abramovich to retain his services beyond the summer of 2013. Benitez was, largely thanks to his affinity to Liverpool, an unpopular figure at Stamford Bridge and letting him move on was probably wise.

Rafael Benitez - Chelsea Managerial Statistics Tenure November 2012 - June 2013 Matches 48 Wins 28 Draws 10 Losses 10 Points per game 1.96 Trophies Europa League (12/13)

8 Avram Grant

September 2007 - May 2008

Replacing the showmanship of Mourinho is a tough ask. The club’s director of sport Avram Grant did just that in September 2007 but became one of Chelsea’s one-season wonders after 54 games in charge. In that time frame, the Israeli suffered just six defeats, which is an incredible record in one of the toughest leagues in the world: the English top flight.

The shift in personality from Mourinho to Grant, however, shocked many, and it was his lack of silverware – Chelsea’s first season without any since 2003/04 – which saw him leave at the end of the 2007/08 season. Grant did, however, manage to guide the Blues to their first-ever appearance in the Champions League final – but John Terry’s slip meant his achievement amounted to nothing.

Avram Grant - Chelsea Managerial Statistics Tenure September 2007 - May 2008 Matches 54 Wins 36 Draws 12 Losses 6 Points per game 2.22 Trophies N/A

9 Guus Hiddink

February 2009 - June 2009, December 2015 - June 2016

Things went south in the dying stages of Luiz Felipe Scolari’s stint and Guus Hiddink was appointed as their saving grace. He first took over in February 2009 and – in their remaining 13 Premier League fixtures – led the Blues to 11 wins. He also triumphed in the FA Cup.

However, during the Dutchman’s second spell at the helm, which lasted between December 2015 and June 2016, there were fewer successes to scream and shout about. Overseeing 27 matches during that spell, he drew one more (11) than he won (10) as Chelsea finished 10th in the table, which equated to their lowest finish in 20 years.

Guus Hiddink - Chelsea Managerial Statistics Tenure February 2009 - June 2009, December 2015 - June 2016 Matches 49 Wins 26 Draws 16 Losses 7 Points per game 1.97 Trophies FA Cup (08/09),

10 Claudio Ranieri

September 2000 - June 2004

Before becoming a miracle worker for Leicester City during that title-winning season, Claudio Ranieri was employed by Abramovich to bring success to Chelsea – and although he departed, in June 2004, trophy-less, he deserves some credit for his four years at the club.

The wily Italian endured the early stages of Abramovich’s takeover and, for three years prior, had helped guide the Blues' climb towards the top four of the Premier League. Given just one campaign to win the title under the Russian chief, however, Ranieri’s poor handling of the Champions League semi-final against Monaco was the final nail in the coffin.

Claudio Ranieri - Chelsea Managerial Statistics Tenure September 2000 - June 2004 Matches 199 Wins 107 Draws 46 Losses 46 Points per game 1.84 Trophies N/A

11 Frank Lampard

July 2010 - January 2021, April 2023 - June 2023

For all of his excellence on the pitch for Chelsea, Frank Lampard's time on the touchline cannot be viewed in the same regard, with him notching just a 1.1 points per game rate across 95 games, which came across two separate periods. His second stint, from April to June 2023, left the Blues particularly dishevelled after he was brought in to steady the ship left by Potter.

Winning just once from 11 matches, all while scoring nine and conceding 21, Lampard was quick to be shunted out the door when the earliest opportunity arose. The former midfielder led them to their first bottom-half finish since 1996, while they also recorded an all-time low in terms of points and goals scored in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard - Chelsea Managerial Statistics Tenure July 2010 - January 2021, April 2023 - June 2023 Matches 95 Wins 45 Draws 17 Losses 33 Points per game 1.10 Trophies N/A

12 Mauricio Pochettino

July 2023 - Present