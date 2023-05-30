It has been a season to remember at Chelsea, but you can hardly say it will be remembered for the right reasons.

Four head coaches, a run of just one win in 14 matches in all competitions, tepid and uninspired performances, and a clear lack of leadership were all contributing factors in a quite frankly shocking 2022/23 campaign at Stamford Bridge.

And it has been revealed that no fewer than 10 club records were broken this season, but before Blues fans can crack open any beverage to celebrate (or at least celebrate the end of a tumultuous campaign), most of the records broken do not make for pleasant reading either.

The records Chelsea broke in the 2022/2023 campaign

1. Most expensive transfer window (611m Euros)

Chelsea spent a heck of a lot of money this term, but it seemed that no matter how much money was being thrown around, things were not going to get better for them.

2. Most expensive player (121m Euros)

The most significant piece of business Chelsea did (in terms of cost) was done to secure the services of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica. Brought in at the end of the January transfer window on an eight-year contract, 18 appearances and no goals later, Chelsea will hope he will start repaying the hefty transfer fee next season.

3. Most expensive manager (23m Euros)

The revolving door at Stamford Bridge was not exclusively for the players this season, as managers were also chopped and changed on a regular basis in an attempt to turn things round. The Blues forked out £22m to lure Graham Potter away from Brighton, and, although he lasted from September until April, he was let go and replaced with more than a month of the season still to go, with performances steadily getting worse.

4. Most managers in a top flight season (4)

Chelsea's campaign started with Thomas Tuchel in charge, he was dismissed and replaced by Potter (who started on the 8th of September) Then, after recording the lowest points-per-game of any Chelsea manager, Potter made way for Bruno Saltor, who was in charge for just one game, before Frank Lampard came in on an interim basis until the end of a season.

With Mauricio Pochettino signing a deal to become the new manager this week, surely Chelsea will have more stability next season, at least in the dugout if nowhere else?

5. Lowest goals scored in a Premier League season (38)

6. Fewest points in a Premier League season (44)

7. Fewest wins in a Premier League season (11)

8. Lowest goal difference in a Premier League season (-9)

Points five through to eight all tie together because, as anybody will tell you, if you don't score, you don't win. The more goals you score, the more likely you are to win matches and gain points. Obvious points I know, but clearly scoring goals is something Chelsea had problems with this season.

An average of exactly one goal per game in a single season will not win you many games, no matter what the level of football, never mind the cutthroat world of the Premier League. It is their lowest goals tally since the Premier League started, and it is an issue surely at the top of Pochettino's inbox when he gets started.

Their top scorer was Kai Havertz, and even he only managed nine goals all season. A lack of a pure 20-goals-a-season hitman, coupled with a leaky defence, is always going to be a recipe for disaster if other players are not willing to step up and share the load.

9. Most losses in a 38-game season (16)

10. Lowest finish in a 38-game season (12th)

The 16 losses Chelsea endured this season ensured they were the butt of plenty of jokes, and bookmaker Paddy Power could not resist having a little dig.

The Welsh village of Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch, which has 11 Ls in its name, now jokes that Chelsea has more Ls, according to their village sign, which was hijacked by Paddy Power.

A 12th-place finish, finishing an astonishing 27 points off the top four, and a record of more losses than wins, will make it difficult to attract new signings without European football of any kind to offer next season.

Clearly Pochettino has a lot of work to do this summer!