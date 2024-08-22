Chelsea have had yet another chaotic transfer window with even more players joining the already bloated squad at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have in excess of 40 senior footballers on their books, leaving a huge task ahead to trim the numbers down before the window closes.

Enzo Maresca has already decided on several players he doesn't see as part of his plans, with Ben Chilwell and Raheem Sterling among those exiled from first-team training. The newly-appointed manager stated in a recent press conference:

"I repeat again, I'm not working with 42 players. That is something from outside. At this moment, I'm working with 21 players."

He then went on to add that the other 20-odd squad members were training elsewhere. Romelu Lukaku, Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja were reported to have been 'barred' from the first-team dressing room earlier in the summer, but now appear to have been joined by many others.

Graphic Shows Chelsea's True Squad Depth

Many players look to be out of Maresca's future plans

Sky Sports posted a graphic on their social media channels of the ridiculous number of players Maresca has to choose from. Each position was stacked with many options, including six goalkeepers and as many strikers. View that image below:

However, following the revelation from Maresca's press conference, a Chelse fan went to the effort of amending the graphic to display the 'true' squad size the Italian boss will be working with this season. Conor Gallagher, who has now completed his move to Atletico Madrid, was one of 20 players to see their name struck off the list of potential options. View the updated image below:

Sterling and Chilwell, who Maresca stated are better looking for new clubs, are among the other players still contracted by the Blues who look to be excluded from plans going forward. The list of six strikers was cut down to just two options - Marc Guiu and Nicolas Jackson. Lukaku looks to be closing in on a move to Napoli and could be followed out the door by a host of players.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea have the biggest senior squad in the Premier League, with 42 players currently on the books at Stamford Bridge.

There are still players being linked with a move to west London, meaning the need to cut down the squad size will be even more vital in the final weeks of the transfer window. Joao Felix is the latest player to join the Premier League club, although the Portuguese star doesn't even feature in either graphic.

What Next For Unwanted Chelsea Stars

Sterling is being eyed by a European giant

While some of the youngsters at the club are likely willing to wait for their opportunity in the first-team, experienced players like Sterling will be desperate to secure a move away. At 29 years old, the former Manchester City and Liverpool winger will have plenty of suitors should he decide to depart Stamford Bridge.

Chilwell, Lukaku and Chalobah are among the other senior players expected to seek a new challenge after being told they are now surplus to requirements. Some loan deals may be sanctioned, but Todd Boehly and the decision-makers at the club will want to seal as many permanent transfers as possible to balance the books and bring some funds in to help comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules.