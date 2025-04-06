For what is now reaching over 120 years, Chelsea has stood as one of England’s most successful teams, rising from a West London club to a European powerhouse. With multiple Premier League titles, domestic cups, and two UEFA Champions League triumphs - the most of any London-based club - the Blues have boasted a glittering history in the sport.

Of course, that has only been made possible by the array of world-class talent amalgamated at Stamford Bridge. A long list of legends have left an indelible mark on the club, and fans recently selected from this very list when naming their all-time greatest Chelsea eleven. Many were forced to sit out, but the resulting line-up is truly a formidable one nonetheless.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Cech, Azpilicueta, Cole, Terry Thiago Silva