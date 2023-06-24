Manchester United and Chelsea are yet to reach an agreement over the signing of Mason Mount.

The Red Devils are keen to land the England star and are working with the Stamford Bridge club to reach an amicable solution which suits both teams.

The latest offer from United was £50m plus an extra £5m in add-ons. Chelsea have since made a counter-proposal worth £58m with an additional £7m in add-ons, as per David Ornstein.

Chelsea's counter-offer for Mason Mount

United are unwilling to go as high as £55 million because their own summer budget is open to change over uncertainty regarding a club takeover. However, there is belief that a deal will be completed despite the two parties currently being far apart in their valuations.

Mount has one year remaining on his current Chelsea deal and is keen on an exit. The Blues, however, would like the midfielder to stay, but would not want to stand in his way if they can agree terms over his potential exit. They definitely don't want to lose him on a free this time next year.

One reason why he may want to leave Chelsea could be wages. Currently, he is one of the lowest-paid members of Chelsea's first team, despite playing a key role in the 2021 Champions League triumph, and being voted the club's Player of the Season on two occasions.

There is hope of a swift resolution so Mount can get ready for pre-season and the new season, wherever he ends up. The new Premier League season starts on the weekend of the 12th/13th August. Chelsea start their campaign at home to Liverpool.

Mount is a product of Chelsea's academy, and is just five appearances shy of the 200-mark in his career, having made his debut in 2017. He has scored 33 goals.

After spending two seasons out on loan, he began to establish himself as a Chelsea regular under Frank Lampard. However, last season saw Mount miss some time with a pelvic injury, which ruled him out of Chelsea's season-ender with Newcastle United.

Were he to sign for United, it might not be a seamless adaptation. He offers an alternative to Christian Eriksen, with the option to improve United's defensive intensity when out of possession.

Should a move to United fall through, there are other potential suitors. Arsenal, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich have all previously shown interest in the midfielder.

Mount himself has remained coy on his future.

He attended the Monaco Grand Prix a few weeks ago, where he was asked about the United speculation by reporter Martin Brundle.

In response, he coolly said: "No I'm just here to enjoy this race today, an amazing day, I can't wait to watch it!"