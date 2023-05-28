Chelsea’s Twitter account posted a brutal tweet following Leeds United's relegation.

The Whites were demoted to the Championship after being thrashed 4-1 by Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the Premier League season.

A brace from Harry Kane, along with goals from Pedro Porro and Lucas Moura, put the nail in the coffin for Sam Allardyce’s side.

Chelsea ended the season on a slightly better note, drawing 1-1 against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge.

But it has been a dismal season for the five-time Premier League champions, with the Blues finishing 12th overall.

Throwback to Leeds’ savage tweet

Signs of what was to come at Chelsea this season could be traced back to when they were thrashed 3-0 by Leeds at the start of the season.

And who can forget the savage tweet that Leeds posted after the result…

The two teams have enjoyed a hostile rivalry historically, with the 1970 FA Cup final infamous for being one of the most violent games of football.

That rivalry has endured. And after thumping Chelsea back in August 2022, the Leeds admin saw an opportunity to mock the Blues.

Following a tweet that read, “Starting to assert ourselves,” Chelsea’s Twitter account then announced they had conceded two goals.

Screenshotting all three tweets, the Leeds Twitter account sent out their own post, captioned: “Life comes at you fast.”

Likes and retweets flooded in, with supporters loving the comment at Chelsea’s expense.

Chelsea’s comeback after Leeds’ relegation

But clearly, Chelsea’s Twitter admin kept the receipts.

Because after Leeds’ relegation from the English top-flight was confirmed, the Blues got revenge for that tweet nine months ago.

Quoting the comment from Leeds’ account, the Blues shared their own post with the short caption saying: “It certainly does.”

Chelsea probably aren’t in a position to be mocking anyone after their own shortcomings this season, and there will certainly be some who see the comment as a low blow.

Leeds apologise to fans after relegation

Having only been promoted back to the Premier League three seasons ago, fans at Elland Road were left angry following the thrashing by Spurs.

Chants of, “You’re not fit to wear the shirt” echoed around the stadium after the game.

And the club released a statement following the match, apologising to fans for their failures this season.

“Everyone connected with Leeds United is deeply disappointed by the club’s relegation back to the Sky Bet Championship, after three seasons in the Premier League,” they wrote on the club’s website.

“Relegation is painful, and we apologise to our fanbase that the performances this season have not seen the club consolidate our status as we had all hoped.

“However, Leeds United remains in a strong position to build a team that can challenge for promotion from the Championship next season.

“We know things have not been good enough, we know we have to improve, but please be assured that behind the scenes we have worked hard to ensure that the past will not be repeated. Our focus is now on how we get straight back to the Premier League.

“Thank you for your unwavering support for the players and the badge, our objective is to continue to build the club into the one you deserve.”