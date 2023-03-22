Soccer AM's crossbar challenges were legendary.

Every week, Soccer AM would visit a team's training ground and challenge them to hit the bar from the halfway line.

It was always one of the most entertaining segments of the show.

The most high profile side to have a go at the crossbar challenge was Chelsea, who first tried their luck in 2008.

So many legends featured for the Blues during that time, including Frank Lampard, John Terry, Didier Drogba and Ashley Cole.

The quartet featured in the segment as they attempted to hit the crossbar from the halfway line.

Others that got involved included Michael Ballack, Michael Essien, Soloman Kalou, Paolo Ferreira and Shaun Wright-Phillips.

Chelsea's manager at the time, Avram Grant, also tired his luck, but the less said about his attempt the better...

A video of their attempts recently went viral again and you can see how they all got on below...

VIDEO: Chelsea players attempt the crossbar challenge in 2008

Unfortunately, none of Chelsea's players were able to hit the crossbar.

Cole was up first and his effort was perhaps the best of the lot. He had the direction but, unfortunately, he didn't quite get the sufficient power on his strike.

Lampard's attempt looked as if it had a chance but just drifted wide of the post.

Ballack's effort was the worst of the players to have a go, while Wright-Phillips' strike wasn't much better.

Grant's effort barely got off the ground.

Soccer AM set to be axed

Unfortunately, after nearly 30 years on the air, Soccer AM is set to be axed by Sky Sports.

According to the Sun, it has been decided to bring the show to an end with just ten episodes left.

Staff were told on Tuesday that the programme would be ending and that they would be made redundant in May.

A source told The Sun: "It was a complete bombshell. Morale is at an all-time low, they are raging. It's going to be an interesting watch over the next few weeks."

Presenters John Fendley and Jimmy Bullard are also said to be fuming.

While a Sky Spokesperson said: “Soccer AM has played an important role in our coverage of football for the past three decades, and we continually adapt to the evolving needs of our customers.

"We now go into a period of consultation to discuss the proposed changes with our people. We are unable to provide more detail while these consultations are underway.”