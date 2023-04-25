Mauricio Pochettino is expected to become the new Chelsea manager.

The Blues have been searching for a new permanent manager after sacking Graham Potter at the start of April.

It appears Chelsea have chosen Pochettino to take the reigns.

The Telegraph have reported he is in final negotiations with Chelsea to become the club’s permanent head coach.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain boss is believed to have been impressed by what he has heard from co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali so far.

While Chelsea players are said to be excited by the prospect of Pochettino taking charge.

How could Chelsea lineup under Mauricio Pochettino?

Chelsea have had a dismal 2022/23 campaign.

The Blues will be hoping that Pochettino, should he be given the job, will be able to guide them to success once more.

But how will Chelsea lineup under the Argentine manager?

The Daily Mail have tried to predict Chelsea's best XI under Pochettino next season. The lineup fetaures three new signings and you can view it below...

GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea have been rumoured to be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer.

But Kepa has impressed at times in the 2022/23 season and is being backed to retain his place under Pochettino.

RB: Reece James

James is arguably Chelsea's most important player and is certain to be a starter.

CB: Thiago Silva

Silva is still Chelsea's best defender at the age of 38.

CB: Josko Gvardiol

Gvardiol is one of the world's most coveted players. Chelsea have been long interested in the 21-year-old, who is also capable of playing as a full-back.

LB: Ben Chilwell

Pochettino likes attacking full-backs. Chilwell fits the bill perfectly.

CM: N'Golo Kante

Kante has had his fair share of injury problems in the 22/23 season but remains one of the world's best defensive midfielders.

CM: Enzo Fernandez

Fernandez has enjoyed a steady but not spectacular opening first season at Chelsea. He will hope to improve in his second season in England.

LW: Mykhailo Mudryk

Mudryk has underwhelmed since signing for the club but Pochettino reportedly has plans to transform his fortunes.

The Daily Mail state that Chelsea were left impressed as Pochettino provided a roadmap for Mudryk's development during his meeting.

RW: Kai Havertz

Pochettino will hope to get the best out of Havertz, who has been very inconsistent since signing from Leverkusen in 2020.

CF: Christopher Nkunku

Nkunku will join the club in the summer. He is expected to be a starter from the outset.

ST: Rasmus Højlund

It is being predicted that Hojlund is the answer to Chelsea's goalscoring problems.

The highly-rated 20-year-old has scored eight times for Atalanta in the 22/23 season.

Who else could feature heavily under Pochettino?

Chelsea will have plenty of big names to make up the rest of their squad, with Pochettino also able to call on the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana, Mateo Kovačić and Raheem Sterling.

Romelu Lukaku could be an option, too, should Chelsea not choose to sell the Belgian when he returns from loan.