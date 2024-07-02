Highlights Chelsea's home, away and third kit for the 2024/25 season have all been leaked on social media.

Nike have decided to add a bold pattern to the home shirt, which features light blue and white lines on top of a traditional blue strip.

The away kit features a mostly white design with blue accents, while the third kit is black with a grey pattern and hot pink details.

Chelsea's home kit has been given a new twist by their sponsors Nike for the 2024/25 season, with the Blues set to sport a unique pattern. Although the west London club have not yet formally released their new shirt, Footyheadlines have leaked the traditional blue jersey fans will see their players wear next term, as well as their away and third strip.

Last season proved to be a topsy-turvy year for the Premier League side, who went from looking like a mediocre team to then finishing strongly under Mauricio Pochettino. Despite qualifying for the Europa Conference League, there has been a change of personnel in the dugout, as Enzo Maresca takes the reins at Stamford Bridge.

And with new players arriving in the form of Marc Guiu and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, there really is a sea of change occurring at Chelsea right now. And that also includes the new kits for 2024/25.

Chelsea's Home Kit for 2024/25

Nike have added interesting pattern to traditional blue shirt

You usually know what you're getting with Chelsea's home kit. Royal blue has been the club's colour since their inception back in 1905, and Nike have remained traditional with their newest release.

But in an attempt to mix things up, they have added bizarre white and light blue lines all over the shirt to almost create a paint mixing effect. It feels as though that decision was made to add a more modern feel to the strip, something which stands in contrast to their 2023/24 shirt which was a homage to the 1997/98 kit with a more basic blue and white design.

Adding even more colours into the mix, Nike's logo and the Chelsea badge are surrounded by an orange border, a colour which is also present at the end of each sleeve. A similar pattern and colour scheme is present on the shorts too, but whether it will be a hit with fans remains to be seen.

Chelsea's Away and Third Kit

More plain design for both of the other strips

While Nike have gone bold for Chelsea's home kit, their away kit is much more stripped back. The five-time Premier League champions will be playing in a mostly white kit in most games on the road.

The same colours do remain, with blue now reserved for the end of the sleeves and two small strips down the side. It's also present on the collar, which has a slight variation to the home kit with a more tapered fit. Orange is also present on the sleeves and around Nike's logo and the badge, but takes a much more prominent place on the crest.

The third kit, though, moves away from all of the colours on Chelsea's other two shirts. Instead, Nike have gone with a black shirt with a grey pattern, while the sleeve, badge and Nike logo are all in striking hot pink. It's not too surprising to see the third kit go to such a different extreme, but like the home kit, it remains to be seen if it will be a hit with Chelsea fans.