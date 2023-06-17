A disaster of a 2022/23 season for Chelsea saw the club go through four bosses during the campaign.

Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Bruno and Frank Lampard all took the reins at different points, but none of them could save a sinking ship.

Finishing in 12th position in the Premier League, below the likes of Fulham and Crystal Palace, is nowhere near good enough for a club of Chelsea's size.

Mauricio Pochettino is the man tasked with getting the team back on track in the upcoming season, and he definitely has plenty to work with.

New signings are expected while a number of players look set for the exit door, so how could Chelsea line-up next season with Pochettino at the helm?

Chelsea's possible XI for next season

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Despite speculation to the contrary, Sky Sports News have claimed that the Spaniard will continue on as the number one choice under the new manager.

Reece James

Injuries have hampered the English international's progress in the past couple of seasons, but the 23-year-old is still undoubtedly the first choice when fit.

He will have competition from January signing, Malo Gusto, to keep him on his toes.

Wesley Fofana

Struggling to find form and fitness at various points in his debut season at Stamford Bridge, Fofana is likely to be a key figure at the back for Pochettino with Thiago Silva unable to play every game.

If he can re-capture the form he showed at Leicester, he will be a solid option in defence.

Benoît Badiashile

Signing for £35 million in the winter transfer window, Badiashile is likely to join forces with his fellow Frenchman to guard the Chelsea goal for years to come.

It is unlikely that Kalidou Koulibaly will be a regular starter, and he could even depart the club.

Ben Chilwell

Another tail of injury woes have stopped the full-back from reaching his potential thus far.

Pochettino was well known to develop players in this position during his time with Tottenham, and he could once again go with an English pairing in the wide defensive areas.

Moisés Caicedo

READING, ENGLAND - JULY 23: Moises Caicedo of Brighton and Hove Albion at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on July 23, 2022 in Reading, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

As reported by the Telegraph, Chelsea are seen as the favourites to land the all-action midfielder from Brighton this summer.

He will be a replacement for N'golo Kante, who has left the club following the expiry of his contract.

Not only has he got an abundance of energy in the middle of the park, but he is also more than capable when in possession also.

Enzo Fernández

An astronomical price tag did the World Cup winner no favours at all when he entered the doors at the Bridge.

Fans expecting transformative performances immediately were left underwhelmed when he simply couldn't get the surrounding team functioning properly.

Having had the six-month settling in period, and with a full pre-season under the new boss still to come, supporters of the club could see the best of Fernández in a blue shirt in the 2023/24 season.

Noni Madueke

There could be a real lack of right sided wingers at the club in no time with Hakim Ziyech set to leave when a suitor is found.

Mason Mount, another player that has featured on the right-side of midfield, could also be on his way out.

This opens a path for the young Englishman to get regular game time after being a bright spark in a disjointed team at the end of last season.

Christohpher Nkunku

16 Bundesliga goals and 4 assists in his final season at RB Leipzig gives Chelsea fans a glimpse of what he can really do ahead of his move to the club.

In a Dele Alli-esque role, he will be tasked with breaking into the box and contributing plenty of goals in a team that misfired for the majority of the last term.

Mykhaylo Mudryk

The Ukraine international has a lot to prove after a less than successful six-month stint in London so far.

Yet to score for the club, he could quickly lose his place under Pochettino with Raheem Sterling waiting in the wings.

Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea have agreed a deal to bring the Villarreal striker to the club in a £29.8 million deal, per The Athletic.

He will be expected to lead the line and put an end to the side's troubles in front of goal.

