Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist, who has been likened to club legend John Terry in the past, has been tipped to join a Championship side on loan for the 2024/25 campaign, Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT in his column.

The versatile defender made his Blues debut in a 4-0 win over Preston North End in January and has gone on to make 17 appearances under Mauricio Pochettino. Towards the end of the season in a memorable 6-0 win against Everton in the Premier League, Gilchrist scored his first goal for his boyhood club.

The Chelsea academy product can play across the back four but has predominately been deployed as a right-back at Stamford Bridge. The club feel the 20-year-old could benefit from a full season of first-team football next term, with Leeds United, Preston and Blackburn Rovers all interested in signing the English prospect on loan.

Alfie Gilchrist Tipped For Loan Move

Jacobs says there are a trio of Championship clubs interested

Terry spent almost his entire professional playing career at Chelsea and two years into his 19-year stint, joined Nottingham Forest on loan in 2000. Gilchrist has been on the first-team scene for a year and a half now and could be set to make a similar move to Terry in his early Chelsea days.

Old footage of the former Chelsea and England captain praising Gilchrist resurfaced online after the Kingston upon Thames-born player scored his first goal for the club in April, and the defender could be about to replicate his idol's steps with a loan move away early in his Blues career.

According to Jacobs, Leeds United and Blackburn have reportedly "registered formative interest" in the player, as have Preston who Gilchrist made his debut against six months ago. Leeds are still licking their wounds after losing in the Championship play-off final to Southampton, while Preston and Blackburn want to bolster their squads in an attempt to reach the play-offs next year.

More Outgoings Expected at Chelsea

Raheem Sterling is attracting interest from Premier League clubs

Raheem Sterling is a player Chelsea are understood to be willing to let go this summer as they bid to trim their squad, with West Ham United and Crystal Palace both interested in signing the England international.

The 29-year-old has reportedly rebuffed interest from the Saudi Pro League, clubs from the Turkish league and Major League Soccer sides in favour of staying in Europe. He is also in no rush to leave Chelsea, where he is one of the highest-paid players at Stamford Bridge.

It is unclear whether Sterling will be part of incoming manager Enzo Maresca's plans, as the former Leicester City boss does not officially start his job in West London until June 1.

However, he could be tempted into a switch in a bid to return to the England set-up after missing out on the Euro 2024 squad - the first international tournament he has missed since Euro 2012.