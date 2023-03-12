Sam Kerr scored one of the goals of the Women’s Super League season in a title clash with Manchester United.

Chelsea got off to the best possible start as they defeated the Red Devils 1-0, leapfrogging their opponents to move to the top of the WSL table.

After a difficult week, which included a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in the Continental Cup final, Sam Kerr dispelled any initial nerves with a delightful goal in the 23rd minute.

Credit must also be given to Lauren James, who provided an inch-perfect assist to set Kerr through on goal.

Sam Kerr scores brilliant opener against Manchester United

While Manchester United had enjoyed the majority of the possession in the opening minutes of the match, Chelsea looked very threatening on the counter.

This eventually led to a goal, after James picked the ball up deep in her own half. She glanced up and spotted Kerr making a run, before lofting a high ball onto the chest of her teammate.

Chelsea’s star striker controlled the ball brilliantly, knocking it down into the space in front of her. Maya Le Tissier was on her back, but Kerr kept her cool and half-volleyed the ball over goalkeeper Mary Earps and into the net.

She wheeled away to celebrate with her teammates and a sold-out Kingsmeadow.

Video: Watch Sam Kerr and Lauren James link up for goal

Lauren James makes the difference

Kerr will receive the plaudits for scoring the goal, but James was crucial in the build-up to the opener.

The 21-year-old, who was a Manchester United player from 2018 to 2021, was a constant thorn in the side of her old team.

James has followed in the footsteps of her brother Reece recently, starring for both club and country. The pair became the first brother and sister duo to both play for England last year.

She has been described as a “cheat code” by England captain Leah Williamson after impressing at the Arnold Clark Cup last month.

"She's trying to bring out the best of us as well and make sure that we bring the best of ourselves in the game – and somebody like Lauren is a perfect example of that,” Williamson said. “The girl is incredible, so give her as much support as we can."