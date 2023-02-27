Lauren James couldn't resist but rub in Chelsea's lead against Arsenal in the Women's FA Cup.

Chelsea booked a place in the quarter-finals of the Women’s FA Cup with an impressive 2-0 victory over Arsenal.

While the Gunners had their fair share of chances, they failed to be as clinical as their London rivals.

Sophie Ingle opened the scoring for Chelsea, before Sam Kerr doubled the lead with her 81st goal in 100 matches for the Blues.

Lauren James picked up an assist during yet another assured performance, embarking on one of her trademark runs through the Arsenal defence before slipping the ball to Ingle for the first goal.

With her team well and truly in the driving seat, the 21-year-old also made the time to tease the Arsenal fans who had travelled to Kingsmeadow.

How did Lauren James taunt Arsenal fans?

In a short clip posted on Twitter by a Chelsea fan account, James is shown lying on the floor after a tackle or a slip.

She is assumedly jeered by the Arsenal fans in attendance, as she then picks herself up and flashes a two-nil gesture to the supporters.

A similar tactic has been deployed by footballers over the years. Theo Walcott’s gesture to Tottenham fans as he was stretchered off during the North London Derby in 2014 is among the most memorable.

James’s gesture left Chelsea fans delighted and Arsenal fans aggravated, which was surely her main intention.

Video: Watch Lauren James taunt Arsenal fans

Who is Lauren James?

James is the footballer everyone is talking about this season, having earned regular playing time for both Chelsea and the Lionesses.

Her brother Reece also features for both teams, and it is believed that they are the first brother and sister duo to play for England.

James, who was named Player of the Tournament at the Arnold Clark Cup last week, was described as a “cheat code” by Lionesses captain Leah Williamson. She has also been praised by Lucy Bronze.

"Everyone knows the quality that LJ's got," Bronze said. "Technically, on the ball, she's probably one of the best there is.

"It's crazy that she's so young, because this is the player that everyone has been talking about for five years now. Everyone has been waiting for this superstar, and it's exciting to be here now at the start of her England career.

"I'm sure she'll score plenty more goals, win plenty more player of the match [awards] and win more games for England in the future."

