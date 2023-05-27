Chelsea became Women’s Super League champions for a fourth season in a row after defeating Reading 3-0.

Sam Kerr scored in the first and second half, sandwiching a goal from Guro Reiten in the 42nd minute.

The comprehensive victory saw Chelsea finish two points clear at the top of the WSL table, and the celebrations began immediately after the full-time whistle blew.

Pernille Harder and captain Magda Eriksson, who are both departing Chelsea at the end of the season, were at the centre of much of the festivities.

They even got absolutely soaked during a live TV interview after Jessie Fleming and Niamh Charles ran up and sprayed water all over them.

Pernille Harder and Magda Eriksson get soaked during live TV interview

Harder and Eriksson were getting interviewed on Sky Sports after the match, and were asked by presenter Caroline Barker: “What’s the celebration like now, what happens next?”.

Fleming and Charles chose that moment to run up behind their teammates and throw water all over them, also catching the punditry team as well.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Carly Telford, who was standing right next to Harder and Eriksson, got particularly soaked.

“I didn’t encourage that,” Barker joked. “That’s not the celebration I meant.”

Pernille Harder and Magda Eriksson departing Chelsea

It was a bittersweet day for Harder and Eriksson, who won their final trophy with Chelsea this afternoon.

Eriksson played 183 times for the club, earning 11 titles, while Harder scored 44 goals in 79 games.

Both stars have been linked with a move to Bayern Munich in the Frauen-Bundesliga.

Each player was given a standing ovation as they were substituted during the Reading match, and Eriksson was visibly emotional as she prepared to lift the WSL trophy.

"It's with a heavy heart and so many emotions I announce that my journey as a Blue will come to an end," Eriksson wrote in a statement announcing her departure earlier this month.

"I see myself as extremely privileged to have played a part in this great club's history.

"It's been one heck of a journey, and I will carry the memories we've created together for the rest of my life. I will miss you all so very much."