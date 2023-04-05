Chelsea's search for a new boss could soon be over after former Barcelona and Spain head coach Luis Enrique reportedly flew into London on Wednesday morning to discuss taking over the reins at Stamford Bridge.

The 52-year-old has been without a job since December, when he ended his second stint as Spain manager after their penalty shootout defeat to Morocco in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

Per ESPN, Enrique recently confirmed in an interview that he was open to working in England - with 'a club that could do important things'.

He wasn't overly optimistic about landing a Premier League job at the time, but Chelsea's decision to part company with Graham Potter on Sunday evening opened up a vacancy at a top club that Enrique clearly wants to explore.

Despite having been in charge for less than a year, Blues' chairman Todd Boehly has already forked out a massive £566m on 17 new players at Chelsea.

Shaping the club's huge squad into a well-functioning unit on the pitch was a task that proved beyond Potter - and is likely to be a stiff ask for Enrique should he take the job, too.

How could Chelsea line up under Luis Enrique?

While Potter may never have properly settled on his preferred tactics or formation during his seven months in charge at Chelsea, Enrique has historically been faithfully loyal to the 4-3-3 system, encouraging a controlled system of play that allows his teams to build out from the back.

According to a report from AS, Enrique has already told Chelsea that he must be allowed to bring in new players who are familiar with his playing style if he is to accept the role.

With that in mind, we've taken a look below at how the west London club could line up under the Spaniard.

Goalkeeper: David Raya

Although Chelsea already have a number of talented shot-stoppers on their books, Enrique could look at a reunion with Spain's Raya - a man that he gave a first international cap to back in 2021.

Very comfortable with the ball at his feet, the 27-year-old has a little over a year left on his contract at Brentford and already looks destined for bigger things moving forward.

Defence: Ben Chilwell, Benoit Badiashile, Pau Torres and Reece James

Chilwell and James would be given plenty of freedom to roam forward when on the attack, while Badiashile and Pau Torres look after matters at the back.

Torres, currently of Villarreal, has long been linked with a move to the Premier League. Enrique is believed to be a big fan of the 26-year-old, having worked with him as part of the Spain squad.

With an exodus of defenders expected from Stamford Bridge in the summer, Torres likely won't be confronted by masses of competition for playing time, either.

Midfield: N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Enzo Fernandes

Chelsea have an embarrassment of riches in the centre of the park at present and Enrique could make strong use of it.

Let's face it. No midfield trio is ever likely to be quite as outrageously good as Sergio Busquets, Andreas Iniesta and Xavi were alongside each other under Enrique at Barcelona.

However, the sheer talent of Fernandez together with the workrate and industry of Kante and Kovacic has the potential to combine exceptionally well and produce some special moments.

Forwards: Neymar, Joao Felix, Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea's biggest problem throughout the whole of the current season has been that they just haven't put the ball in the net often enough.

In an attempt to solve that issue, the club has already inked a pre-contract agreement with RB Leipzig's Nkunku. The 25-year-old will join Chelsea in the summer.

Joao Felix's ongoing loan spell from Atletico Madrid may not have been quite as successful as he would have liked, but his raw ability has been clear for all to see since his January arrival at the club.

As the loan agreement does not include an option to buy, Chelsea and Atletico will need to hammer out a mutually-agreed transfer fee between them.

Given Boehly's reputation as a big spender, he won't hesitate to get the deal done if he believes that the player can be a long-term asset to the club.

To round his attacking line-up, Enrique may opt to target a player that has served him well in the past - Brazilian superstar Neymar.

Enrique managed the 31-year-old for four seasons at Barcelona. During that period, Neymar established himself as one of the world's top talents, ultimately earning a world-record switch to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

When he first arrived at Chelsea, Boehly made no secret of his desire to land some of the biggest names in the game. In terms of profile, Neymar certainly fits that description.

With PSG likely to be willing to let the player go - so long as the price is right - Enrique could persuade him to call the Premier League home.